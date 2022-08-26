Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
laconiadailysun.com
Visit Sanborn Mills Farm
It's hard to know what’s most enchanting about Sanborn Mills Farm in Loudon. Is it the lovely garden beside the restored 1800s barn? Is it the working gristmill? Or the water-powered sawmill? Perhaps the sum of all the parts is the magic of Sanborn Mills Farm. That is the magic of serenity and joy.
laconiadailysun.com
South Down Home & Garden Club brought cupfuls of cheer to nursing homes
LACONIA — At their August meeting, the South Down Home & Garden Club created 25 floral arrangements in antique tea cups and donated them to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia. Club members used fresh cut flowers arranged in vintage tea cups to create “cupful’s of cheer” to share with residents at both local homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Jo Brown: Franklin is on the move, in part thanks to UNH
For those of you who may not have received it, the University of New Hampshire’s office of research, economic engagement, and outreach recently published an issue of “SPARK — a 2022 Research Review”. In it, Ian Aldrich, ’96, has an article that highlights many of the great successes currently being experienced in my home city of Franklin.
laconiadailysun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
laconiadailysun.com
Bristol Historical Society hosts two fall programs
BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society has two programs scheduled for this fall. Society member Matt Greenwood will do a presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Minot Sleeper Library. His topic will be the History of Kelley Park and the Legacy of Baseball in Bristol. Matt has done extensive research on how Bristol came to have this wonderful park space through the generosity of Mr. Kelley.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WMTW
Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man
FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Eversource worker rushes into burning Methuen home to rescue family's dog
METHUEN, Mass. — An Eversource Energy employee is being recognized for his bravery after he saved a Massachusetts family's dog from a house fire. On May 23, Bob McCann saw a fire in a Methuen neighborhood where he was working, jumped into his truck and rushed to the burning home to offer his help.
laconiadailysun.com
September activities at Laconia Public Library
LACONIA — Starting this month, Tech Help will be offered twice a week on Tuesday mornings from 10-11 a.m. and Wednesday afternoons from 2-3:30 p.m. Join in for Seasonal Adult Coloring on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Become Best Friends With Magical Miniature Horses at a Farm in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking to make a new best friend, there's a farm in Bow, New Hampshire, that just might be the place you're looking for. The Mocha Farm is home to miniature horses, and if you've never been up close and personal with these magical creatures, you've been missing out on a chance to make a memory that can last a lifetime.
laconiadailysun.com
Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion
A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
laconiadailysun.com
Comments / 0