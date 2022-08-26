Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect
OAKLAND, Calif. - A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday. Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred. The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a...
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
KTVU FOX 2
2 share $250K in Oakland protest suit; sheriff now included in crowd control policy
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office have agreed to ban or severely restrict the use of rubber bullets, bean bags and "less lethal" munitions at demonstrations and pay two protesters $250,000 who were injured during a George Floyd protest two summers ago, the plaintiff's lawyers announced on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. : 13-year-old shot at Oakland's...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say
A East Oakland's youth program leader says that sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by the incident. She believes that systematic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Police chase in Lafayette, suspect vehicle crashes into sheriff's car
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A 21-year-old and a youth were arrested in Lafayette Tuesday night after a high speed chase through three counties and deputies ended up cornering the getaway car at a dead end street. Contra Costa County Sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said deputies arrested a minor and his passenger,...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police officer's truck shot, prompting Highway 101 closure
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The personal truck of a San Jose police officer was struck by gunfire, prompting the California Highway Patrol is shutting down part of Highway 101 near the interchange with Highway 85. The officer said at least one bullet hit his truck, San Jose police said. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents say they were not alerted about shooting at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at Madison Park Academy in Oakland said they were left in the dark following a shooting Monday at the school, and were only notified about the troubling incident after getting calls and texts from their children locked down inside the building. A 13-year-old student is recovering...
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Crews respond to brush fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews are currently on scene of a brush fire that sparked in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland middle school open following shooting of 13-year-old
OAKLAND, Calif. - Despite a "devastating" school shooting in Oakland where a 12-year-old is accused of shooting a boy one year older than himself, Madison Park Academy is open on Tuesday, the district said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the student who suffered this awful injury and their...
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban. According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1. People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city...
