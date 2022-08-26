ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

whbl.com

Governor Plans $90 Million In COVID Money To Go To Schools

MADISON, WI (WRN) – Governor Tony Evers announces Wisconsin K-12 schools will receive another 90 million dollars, from Wisconsin’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Evers, who is up for reelection in November, announced the funding on Tuesday as K-12 districts across Wisconsin prepare for fall classes.
