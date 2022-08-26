Read full article on original website
Governor Plans $90 Million In COVID Money To Go To Schools
MADISON, WI (WRN) – Governor Tony Evers announces Wisconsin K-12 schools will receive another 90 million dollars, from Wisconsin’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. Evers, who is up for reelection in November, announced the funding on Tuesday as K-12 districts across Wisconsin prepare for fall classes.
Governor Evers Not Excited About President Biden’s Milwaukee Stop
(WHBL) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it will be fine if he’s invited to be on the stage with President Biden when he comes to Milwaukee on Labor Day. However, the governor on Monday didn’t sound too excited about the president’s recently announced campaign plans.
