Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
Search Is On For 'Dangerous' Missouri Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband As He Slept
Authorities say Dawn Renee Wynn shot her husband, Harold Lee Wynn, in the back of the head as he slept in their southwestern Missouri camper. She later allegedly left a note and vanished from her mother's house while out on bond. The search is on for a Missouri woman accused...
thesource.com
“Godfather” of Gorilla Stone Gang Gets 20+ Years For Racketeering In Casanova RICO Case
An exclusive report from VladTV has revealed that the rapper Casanova’s co-defendant and the “Godfather” of the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” was sentenced the 20 years plus eight months in federal prison for racketeering this week. Federal prosecutors recommended 2-24 years behind bars for Donovan...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 Years
Top: Bernard Jordan and Demitra Jordan; Bottom: L-R: Erica Jordan, Jamaal, and Jasmas (Jasmine)(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around Mollie Jordan and her family. Mollie worked as a nurse while living with her five grandchildren, Demetra (18), Bernard (16), Ericka (9), Jamaal (6), Ketrick (10), and her one-year-old great-granddaughter Jasmas. The family lived together in Dallas, Texas. That was where the family had congregated on the night of their tragedy.
Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
americanmilitarynews.com
4 injured by one bullet after gun discharges inside Georgia Walmart
Four people were shot and injured after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, police said. The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. when a customer inside the store along Tara Boulevard shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet then ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities.
A former Arizona officer was indicted after fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair
A former Arizona police officer who fatally shot a man in a motorized wheelchair last year was indicted for manslaughter, according to court documents released Thursday. Ryan Remington, 32, was accused of “recklessly” causing the death of Richard Lee Richards, 61, in the Nov. 30 shooting outside a Tucson Lowe's, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by NBC affiliate KVOA of Tucson.
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
26 alleged gang members indicted for numerous celebrity home invasions
On Aug. 29, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office reported that they indicted 26 people who carried out a series of robberies at celebrity’s homes. The indictment says that most people named are a part of a gang involved in home invasions that target both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta. Mariah Carey, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United player Brad Guzan, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton were four of the alleged victims targeted.
International Business Times
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare
RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car.
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot
PLANO, Texas (AP) — A woman was arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot, in another disturbing example of anti-Asian violence seen across the U.S.
Wendy’s customer opens fire on staff in Texas after argument over his order
A Wendy’s customer was arrested in Texas for firing bullets at the fast-food joint after getting enraged over a wrong drive-through order, according to police. Christian Ellis, 19, went inside Wendy’s in Frisco, Texas, on 17 August and began an argument with the staff after picking up his order from the drive-thru window. The customer then returned to his vehicle and pulled out a gun before he started firing at staff in Wendy’s around 8pm, the police said.“Following the dispute, the customer returned to his vehicle where he retrieved a pistol and fired into the front of the location before...
