Shia LaBeouf Admits 'Failing' Ex FKA Twigs As He Breaks Silence On Past Issues & Wrongdoings

mega

Shia LaBeouf has broken his silence on ongoing issues between himself and FKA Twigs , following "relentless abuse allegations" from the English singer.

The truth was revealed in a lengthy letter to his former Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde — where he denied Wilde’s claims of firing the actor from her movie — and admitted to his harmful ways during his past relationship with Twigs.

mega

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented," LaBeouf told Wilde in a recently published email. "There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

MARGARET QUALLEY & FKA TWIGS LEFT 'SHAKEN' AFTER HEATED ARGUMENT OVER THE SINGER'S LAWSUIT AGAINST SHIA LABEOUF

OK! previously reported the sexual assault allegations and emotional distress the British musician claims to have faced throughout her year long romance with the Even Stevens alum. Twigs — born Tahliah Debrett Barnett — sued LaBeouf for abuse and emotional distress back in 2020.

mega

Among the numerous allegations, Twigs also stated that the actor knowingly had a sexually transmitted disease while having sexual encounters.

SHIA LABEOUF ALMOST COMMITTED SUICIDE: 'I HAD A GUN ON THE TABLE'

“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents stated. “Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flareup of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup.”

LaBeouf continues to deny legal allegations made against him, and similarly refuses to admit Wilde releasing him from her recent film.

The Booksmart director replaced LaBeouf with musician Harry Styles after concluding the Disney Channel alum's "process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."

mega

Wilde noted, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

The Disturbia lead came clean in a video interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron .

Variety reported Labeouf’s email to Wilde.