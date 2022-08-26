‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Katie Thurston Gives Clue Whether She’ll Join Cast

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 is coming to an end soon, meaning Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs next. The network has yet to announce the cast for the new season, and many fans are wondering who from Bachelor Nation they’ll see hit the beach. Recently, Katie Thurston talked about her breakup with John Hersey. Will she join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast ? Here’s what we know.

Katie Thurston recently opened up about her breakup with John Hersey

Katie Thurston got her start on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor , and when she starred in The Bachelorette , she connected with Blake Moynes . Blake and Katie broke up, and she began dating contestant John Hersey afterward. Sparks flew with Katie and John at first, but she recently opened up about their breakup — and it wasn’t as amicable as it originally appeared.

“He dumped me,” Katie said on the Off the Vine podcast, according to Us Weekly . ” … I think it was just unavoidable. … Like, we just got [into] a conversation, and at one point, I just said to him, … ‘I know more reasons why you don’t like me than why you love me. And that’s a really s***ty feeling.”

Katie said John wanted her to embrace his passions more, but she felt overwhelmed by the request. “At that point, I knew nothing I did was going to ever be good enough,” she added. “It was really a blessing in disguise. … I think I would have stuck it out a lot longer than I should have. So like, now I’m in a very good place about it. Then, I was probably the saddest I’ve ever been.”

Does Katie Thurston join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Katie Thurston has officially dated three men from Bachelor Nation. Will she join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast to continue her journey to find love?

Based on what Katie told Us Weekly, it doesn’t look like she plans to join the cast. “I am not dipping into that pool anymore. … I don’t want to generalize that much, but it’s a certain type,” she explained. “Either they’re a certain type or the show changes them a little bit and they become a certain type. … I’ve already done it twice. I’m not interested and, like, there’s been some that have slid into my DMs and in talking to them, it’s just, like, so cringy.”

With that in mind, several men from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette are hitting the beach. According to Reddit , Aaron Clancy, Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, Michael Allio, and James Bonsall all joined the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

When does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere?

Fans can catch the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast hitting the beach on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The premiere airs just a week after The Bachelorette Season 19 concludes. According to Reality Steve’s schedule, the Men Tell All airs on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, and the Fantasy Suites begin airing on Sept. 5. The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites air for two weeks, with the finale and After the Final Rose special airing on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Andrew and Justin from Katie’s season allegedly hit the beach the first week, so we look forward to seeing if they find love.

