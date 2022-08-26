‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Douglas Should Live With Thomas

Whenever Thomas Forrester tries to turn his life around, something threatens to tear down the hard work he’s put into himself. Thomas’s issues on The Bold and The Beautiful almost always stem from his family dynamic, and his latest decision might result in a custody battle with Hope Logan for Douglas.

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

This time fans are on Thomas’s side and think Douglas should live with him.

Hope took Douglas in after Thomas left

Caroline Spencer and Thomas had one of the most toxic relationships on B&B . Thomas and Caroline began dating when she joined Forrester Creations. When Rick interfered, Thomas pushed him out of a window. Despite Caroline witnessing the crime and breaking up with him, they got back together, and their rebound led to a child.

Caroline was involved with Ridge at the time, and she thought Douglas was Ridge’s son. However, she learned that Ridge had gotten a vasectomy, and it was therefore impossible for him to be Douglas’s dad. Caroline learned that Thomas was Douglas’s father, and when she told him, he tried kidnapping the child.

Caroline assured him that he was going to be in Douglas’s life. After Caroline died, Thomas became infatuated with Hope . He committed crimes to get her, and for a while, it worked, and they got married. However, Hope learned of Thomas’s true nature and annulled their marriage.

Thomas left town for a while and left Douglas in Hope’s hands. Douglas has lived with Hope since then, even after Thomas returned. Thomas now believes he is in the right state of mind to get his son back, but Hope might not be ready to let Douglas reunite with his father.

Fans think it’s time for Douglas to live with Thomas

Thomas received the ire of fans for a long time due to his actions and crimes. However, the character seems to have found favor with the fandom. This time, fans appear to be in his corner and want him to reunite with his son for good.

Thomas has been trying to get Douglas back from Hope but doesn’t want to break Hope’s heart and destroy the family unit Douglas has grown accustomed to. However, Thomas feels Douglas belongs with him and thinks it’s time he played his fatherly role full-time.

Fans recently posted their support, on Twitter , with one saying that Douglas is a Forrester and should be with his father permanently. Other fans jumped in, saying it’s only right for Douglas to live with his father and that Thomas should get his son back and have the chance to be a full-time dad.

Some fans pointed out that Hope was being selfish for not allowing Thomas to have his son, especially now that he’s proven he has changed.

Hope and Thomas are headed for a nasty custody battle

Hope has been a mother to Douglas when he needed one. She shielded him from his father when Thomas was still a villain and gave him a loving family when Thomas was away. To a certain degree, she feels bound to the child not as a responsibility but as a loving parent and may not give him up easily.

Once again, the story will be a Logan vs. Forrester, with each party receiving support from their respective families. Hope may take the matter to court and point out Thomas’s previous ills to make her case. Fans predict Hope will go to extreme lengths to fight for custody, including enlisting Dollar Bill’s help.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Thomas Fights for Full Custody of Douglas