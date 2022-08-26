Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% surgical capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the […]
CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
House fire in western Virginia leaves two dead
Virginia State Police is investigating a house fire that killed two people in the Raven neighborhood of Buchanan County on Friday.
RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
Fundraiser to be held for David Crockett Birthplace State Park
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drum circle fundraiser for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park (DCBSP) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Lorelei Goff, founder of Rhythm Element, will be facilitating a drum circle at the park amphitheater. All ticket sales and donations will go towards programs and projects in the […]
Gather JC Depot opens in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new business offering entertainment and food is now open in downtown Johnson City. Gather JC Depot, located outside the new Burg’r & Barrel restaurant in the historic train depot, offers a new place to enjoy downtown. The outdoor space offers a beer garden and outdoor bar and food as […]
Gov. Lee to attend TN Hills Bristol groundbreaking Aug. 30
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills’ $21.3-million expansion in Bristol is slated to launch with a groundbreaking on Aug. 30, and Gov. Bill Lee will make an appearance at the event. A news release from Tennessee Hills on Friday states the groundbreaking, which will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on “The Hill” at 1328 US […]
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
Docs: Carter Co. person of interest faced prior theft, domestic assault charges
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court records show that Brandon Clay Carrier, a person of interest in a Carter County death investigation stemming from possible human remains found in a burned car on Tuesday, faced prior domestic assault charges and was released from jail in May after multiple probation violations. According to public records from Carter […]
$1M Bond: Man in Burke County had 18 pounds of meth, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Georgia resident Jesus Enriquez, 45, […]
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
Burke County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate being held at the Burke County Jail on Tuesday died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. Detention staff checked on Jack Bradley Smith during a routine check at about 6:30 p.m. and he was unresponsive. CPR was...
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
Claiborne Progress
Hawkins County court clerk indicted on theft charges
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Stacy Mayes, the former court clerk for the City of Church Hill in Hawkins County. The investigation determined that Mayes stole at least $2,941 in cash collections from the city in 2021. In most instances, she concealed her misappropriation by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions. The receipts in her receipt book included a white copy as well as yellow and/or pink carbon copies. Mayes’ scheme involved using the white copy for one transaction and then using the various copies as receipts for different transactions.
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
wjhl.com
Hormone Therapy at ProCompounding Pharmacy
(WJHL) Jessica Patrone of ProCompounding Pharmacy in Johnson City tells us about compound hormones, how they work and who they can help. For more information visit Procompounding Pharmacy online or call (423) 975-0597.
