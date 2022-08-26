Read full article on original website
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
It seems Boston just can’t finish first in anything in 2022. During the same summer the Red Sox stand a distant fifth in the American League East, the Hub ranked fifth in a list of the Rudest Cities in America, according to a study conducted by the website Preply.
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Almost all of us have been screwed over one way or another by car appointments. Whether you were misquoted or taken advantage of, you’ve experienced the frustration of dealing with car companies and mechanics. I really need “a guy”; it seems like everyone has their “guy” they go to...
The saddest part about this entire story is a mix between how sudden this all happened and the fact that it's really nobody's fault. And when there's nowhere to place blame, it usually is forced onto yourself. And hopefully this poor Cumberland woman doesn't blame herself for what happened to her two adorable dogs.
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
Is it just me or has this been a long time in the making?. No matter how long you had to wait, it's finally here and open. Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila. They are a family-owned restaurant that serves 'authentic Mexican food, freshly squeezed margaritas, and refreshing beer'. Looks like the family may be out of Connecticut as that is where this originated.
This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
Well, whether we like it or not, fall is here. Pumpkin spice is making its way back into coffee shops, days are getting shorter, and some leaves are already starting to change. I know, it's crazy. The good news is a lot of fall specialties are coming back too. You...
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
Last Friday was a very costly storm for one of Portland's most beloved food trucks. The storm, which ravaged Portland, unfortunately claimed victim to the Greeks of Peaks food truck. The purveyors of fine Greek food posted these images to show show the utter and sad destruction of the popular truck.
The last thing I want to do is rush summer away as I bask in every sunny day we have left. There is still so much to do and warm weather to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we aren't getting excited about the fall pleasures of Maine. I started...
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
