94.3 WCYY

Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequilla is Finally Open in Westbrook

Is it just me or has this been a long time in the making?. No matter how long you had to wait, it's finally here and open. Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila. They are a family-owned restaurant that serves 'authentic Mexican food, freshly squeezed margaritas, and refreshing beer'. Looks like the family may be out of Connecticut as that is where this originated.
WESTBROOK, ME
94.3 WCYY

Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm

This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine

I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.3 WCYY

A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October

For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
94.3 WCYY

Popular Portland Middle Eastern Restaurant Permanently Closing its Doors

There is sad news coming out of the Portland culinary world, as one of the town's most popular spots is closing its doors for good. The much-beloved Middle Eastern restaurant will officially be shutting down at the end of September. This ends what can only be described as a fantastic run of delicious food, amazing drinks, and wonderful memories.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

The Top of the East Cocktail Bar in Portland, Maine Set to Reopen in September

There was once a time in Portland, Maine where the Top of the East cocktail lounge was considered the fanciest bar in the city. Located on the rooftop of the Westin Harborview Hotel, the Top of the East maintains the name it was given when the hotel was called the Eastland. Back in 2020, the Westin promised a major renovation of the longstanding lounge, complete with two, outdoor rooftop decks. Those ambitious plans appear to have been scrapped, but the Top of the East has been closed for quite some time undergoing a different sort of renovation and now they've scheduled a grand reopening.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

