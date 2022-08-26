Read full article on original website
Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room
A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
newsantaana.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
crimevoice.com
Domestic Dispute Leads to Stabbing Death of Santa Ana Woman, Suspect Arrested
A Santa Ana man was arrested for murder after a domestic dispute led to the stabbing death of Maria Guadalupe Mota. Mota, a 51-year-old woman from Santa Ana, was allegedly stabbed in the chest by 40-year-old Ignacio Vazquez Morales. The incident was reported to Santa Ana police around 11:41 AM on Friday, August 26th.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
AOL Corp
Evacuation order telling residents to leave L.A. was broadcast on TV 'in error,' authorities say
An evacuation order telling residents to leave Los Angeles immediately was accidentally broadcast on television Wednesday, authorities said. Viewers in Ventura County who were watching TV at the time received the frightening alert, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The notice "was sent in error by the County of...
45-Year-Old Derrick Deon Flanders Killed In A Pedestrain Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
According to the Huntington Police, a man was killed in a pedestrian accident on Saturday morning. At around 5:30 am, a police SUV driven by a 22-years-old officer struck a pedestrian on North Pacific Avenue and Broadway in [..]
L.A. Weekly
Derrick Deon Flanders Killed in Pedestrian Crash on North Pacific Avenue [Huntington Beach, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Responding Officer near Broadway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:40 a.m. near North Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Furthermore, investigators reported that a Huntington Beach Officer was responding to a call before striking the pedestrian. Unfortunately, 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders died at...
Driver reportedly 'lost consciousness' before deadly Windsor Hills crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” leading to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people.
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
L.A. Weekly
Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]
Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in West Covina at midnight. The crash happened on the westbound freeway at Vincent Avenue. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday.
