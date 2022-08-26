ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Huntington Beach mom spots drone peering into daughter's room

A woman in Huntington Beach says on Monday she spotted a drone hovering above the balcony in the family's backyard and is worried the drone's pilot was using the camera to watch her adult daughter. "I could hear a drone and then I was just walking up and I realized one kind of swooped down and was only maybe, like, five feet from me, looking right in," the Huntington Beach wife and mother told CBSLA. The woman said her daughter was unaware of the drone and didn't hear it because she was watching television. "For her not to know that that was just...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Placentia, CA
City
Trabuco Canyon, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
City
Chino Hills, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Methamphetamine#Stalking#Shoplifting
L.A. Weekly

Derrick Deon Flanders Killed in Pedestrian Crash on North Pacific Avenue [Huntington Beach, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Responding Officer near Broadway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 5:40 a.m. near North Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Furthermore, investigators reported that a Huntington Beach Officer was responding to a call before striking the pedestrian. Unfortunately, 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders died at...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Car Crash on 57 Freeway Kills One [Placentia, CA]

Victim Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Crowther Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene on the southbound lanes of the freeway around 12:50 p.m., near Crowther Avenue on August 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the crash resulted in...
PLACENTIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy