Expect Patrick Kane and J.T. Miller trade rumors to the Rangers all season
As we get set to turn the calendar to September tomorrow, trade speculation regarding Patrick Kane and J.T. Miller will grow by the day. With that being said, the New York Rangers have already been linked as possible trade destinations for both of those players dating back to last season. The rumors will only stop when one of them actually lands on Broadway or elsewhere.
What makes Sam Steel so interesting to the Wild?
The Wild were connected to their latest free-agent signing since July, so why all the hype?
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM SAN JOSE SHARKS
The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired G Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2024:. Not long ago, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon assured us that he would be heading into the season with the trio of Laurent Brossoit (currently on IR), Logan Thompson and Michael Hutchinson, which precisely zero people believed to be the truth.
Yardbarker
‘I can still play’: Alex Chiasson talks free agent status and his hope of returning to the Canucks
When the Canucks began skating at Scotia Barn this week, curious onlookers noticed a familiar face that wasn’t supposed to be there. Unrestricted free agent Alex Chiasson, still decked out head to toe in blue and green gear, had been permitted to skate with his former teammates ahead of NHL training camps in September.
NHL
Three questions facing Seattle Kraken
Improved play in goal from Grubauer, Wright's status among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Seattle Kraken. [Kraken 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will Philipp Grubauer regain...
NHL
Ducks, Community Partners to Reveal Street Hockey Rink at SLDC
12th Annual Power PLAY! Service Project Will Result in a Brand New Street Hockey Rink as Part of their Commitment to the Hockey is for Everyone Initiative and S.C.O.R.E. Program. August 30, 2022. The Anaheim Ducks today announced that the National Hockey League club (NHL) in partnership with the Anaheim...
NHL
Monahan: 'I feel like I'm 18 again and just starting in the League'
MONTREAL -- Even a nine-year veteran like Sean Monahan can feel a bit jittery ahead of an arena tour. That was definitely the case on Saturday as the newly acquired forward and his wife, Brittany, made their inaugural visit to the Bell Centre as members of the Canadiens family. These...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
The Hockey Writers
Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Offseason Grades, Palat’s Contract & More
It is time for the second edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils fans on social media asking for questions, and once again they did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss the team’s offseason, Ondrej Palat’s contract, and which player will be a dark horse when training camp opens up.
NHL
Inside look at San Jose Sharks
Seek to end postseason drought with veteran roster under new GM Grier, new coach Quinn. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the San Jose Sharks. Logan Couture said he's embracing the San Jose Sharks' fresh approach...
NHL
Opportunity Knocks Twice
Kraken free-agent signees and two-time Cup winners Burakovsky and Schultz project to play bigger roles with their new squad, notably during man-advantage situations. Kraken newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Justin Schultz have each won two Stanley Cups and both will be wearing Seattle blue with the jolt of red this season after signing free-agent contracts this summer. Burakovsky won a Cup with Washington in 2019 and again this past spring with Colorado, while Schultz hoisted the Cup twice with Pittsburgh (2016 and 2017).
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Emil Bemstrom
Emil Bemstrom looked like he could be on the cusp of a breakout season a year ago during training camp. He was given a fair amount of time during preseason to shine, and he responded with a big goal-scoring effort. Bemstrom had four goals in five preseason games, including two in a game at St. Louis, allowing him to tie for third in the NHL during the exhibition season.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Goalie Depth Offers Interesting Scenarios This Season
The New York Rangers have the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s best goalie in Igor Shesterkin, and if healthy, he’ll play the bulk of the 2022-23 season. They signed Jaroslav Halak during the offseason, and he should slot in as the regular backup. With the addition of Louis Domingue of “spicy pork and broccoli fame,” the third spot is likely his. However, a couple of goalies will be nipping at Domingue’s heels to secure their spot as the Rangers’ third goaltender to possibly see some time in the NHL if Shesterkin or Halak are out. Plus, with Halak’s age, you never know what will happen. Let’s break down the Blueshirts’ situation at netminder after Shesterkin.
NHL
Sabres to debut new black and red 3rd jersey this season
The Buffalo Sabres will debut a new 3rd jersey based off the black and red jerseys from 1996-2006 in November 2022. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that the organization is adding a new black and red third jersey to its uniform set. The team will wear the third jersey, which...
NHL
Tessier dies at 89, Jack Adams Award winner in 1983
Coached Black Hawks for three seasons, won Stanley Cup as Avalanche scout. Orval Tessier, who won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1983, died Aug. 25. He was 89. Tessier also was a scout with the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in...
NHL
Oilers prospect Schaefer works toward reaching NHL with hometown team
EDMONTON -- Reid Schaefer grew up a fan of the Edmonton Oilers, so to be drafted by his hometown team was a dream come true. The 18-year-old forward from Edmonton was chosen by the Oilers in the first round (No. 32) of the 2022 NHL Draft and attended his first development camp in July.
NHL
Off-season visit with Neal Pionk!
After spending one day back home with Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk in Hermantown, MN, it's easy to see why he has a smile on his face whenever he talks about his childhood. The 27-year-old packed as much as he could into our one-day visit, beginning with a pontoon boat...
NHL
Bublé sports Alzner jersey during concert in D.C.
Former Capitals defenseman gifted singer sweater live at Capital One Arena. Michael Bublé changed up his tour wardrobe Monday. The Grammy award winning singer put on former Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner's jersey during a show at Capital One Arena in D.C. Alzner brought his jersey to Bublé's show...
Yardbarker
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan receives extension through 2026-27
The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a three-year extension with coach Mike Sullivan on Tuesday that runs through the 2026-27 season. The extension begins following the 2023-24 campaign. Financial details weren't announced. Sullivan has been Pittsburgh's coach for the past seven seasons and guided the club to Stanley Cup championships in...
NHL
Coyotes Set to Launch Street Hockey League For Kids
Play begins Sept. 17; offers chance to learn the game in a safe, fun environment. The Arizona Coyotes are bringing street hockey to the gym. The club announced its inaugural Coyotes Street Hockey League is set to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Burk Elementary School in Gilbert, and the 10-week program offers 45 minutes of skill building, followed by one hour of game play.
