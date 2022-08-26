Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Dallas has a new Master Sommelier wine expert and more restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news has lots of fodder including five new restaurant openings, six new menus, and two new pumpkin lineups. In news for snobby foodie types, Dallas just got one new Master Sommelier and one new executive chef. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Dallas:. Monarch...
Top vegan Dallas chef to open restaurant in former Richardson bakery
One of Dallas' top vegan chefs is opening a restaurant in Richardson. Chef Troy Gardner will open TLC Vegan Kitchen, the restaurant concept he founded in 2020, in a space with great vegan karma: the former home of Reverie Bakeshop, at 1930 Coit Rd., well known for its vegan and gluten-free treats.
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
Booming Texas region could rival Dallas-Fort Worth as ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ mayor says
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe they're already well on their way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the burgeoning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Dallas chef to open restaurant in Rapscallion space on Greenville Ave
There's a new chef-owned restaurant opening on Dallas' Lower Greenville area: Called Quarter Acre, it's from Toby Archibald (Georgie by Curtis Stone, Bullion), and is going into the former Rapscallion space at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110. According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022 with contemporary global cuisine inspired...
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend can sometimes be light on events as people take one last opportunity for summer vacation, but this weekend across Dallas features a nice slate. There will be five big concerts, a trio of new local theater productions, a music festival featuring a Dallas favorite, and the end of an exhibition celebrating a renowned animal conservationist.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vintage trolley from old Dallas Spaghetti Warehouse has new (temporary) home
A vintage Dallas streetcar has found a temporary new home: The trolley, once tucked inside the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End, will find a safe and secure berth at Orr Reed Architectural Co., a salvage store located a few miles south of downtown Dallas, which will provide temporary quarters while the vehicle gets renovated in preparation for its final home.
New Dallas alcohol delivery startup Lollidrop does it cheap and fast
If you're a "support local" kind of person, then you can add a new Dallas delivery service to your list of preferred vendors. It's called Lollidrop, and it's a streamlined alcohol delivery service started by four Dallas entrepreneurs who are pooling their smarts into a new venture. They launched the...
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Texas readies for historic return to moon with new NASA launch date
Space fans across Dallas who are eagerly anticipating America’s historic return to the moon now have a new date. Artemis I will now launch on Saturday, September 3, with a two-hour window beginning at 1:17 pm CDT, NASA has announced. Viewers can tune into the livestream of the rocket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Dallas and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day. Participating chains in and around Dallas include AMC Theatres, Cinemark,...
Dallas jerky company All Y'alls Foods makes tasty vegan plant-based snacks
A Dallas-area company is making waves in the vegan food space: Called All Y'alls Foods, they're famous for their line of plant-based jerky, sold in grocery stores and outlets such as H-E-B, Cox Farms, Lucky Mouth Grocery, Mashup Market, and Nature's Plate. All Y'alls Foods is based in Texas founded...
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022
Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year. The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.
Massive arcade with pinball and cocktails joins mix at Dallas' Trinity Groves
There's something new coming to Trinity Groves in West Dallas, and for once it's not a restaurant: It's Free Play, a popular local arcade chain, which will open at 3015 Gulden Rd., in the former 3015 at Trinity Groves event space. Free Play made its DFW debut with a first...
Flower Child restaurant sibling Culinary Dropout to debut in Dallas
A new restaurant from a highly successful restaurant group is making its Dallas debut: Called Culinary Dropout, it's a casual gastropub with a quirky, rock 'n' roll atmosphere, comfort food, and cocktails, and it's opening in Dallas' Design District. The opening is a ways off: According to a release, it'll...
New cat cafe prowls into this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. New cat cafe will prowl into East Dallas from kitty rescue group. A...
Dallas author writes charming new children's storybook about Princess Diana
“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made," the Archbishop of Canterbury famously declared at the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles in 1981. Of course, the British royal couple's real-life fairy tale did not end in a "happily ever after." But now, 25 years after...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0