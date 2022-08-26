OU football: DaShaun White, Justin Harrington battle for starting Cheetah spot while Sooners linebackers find fits

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners’ defensive ends becoming tight-knit ‘Spartans’ in Brent Venables’ defense
Ethan Downs likens the chemistry of Oklahoma’s defensive ends to one of his favorite movies, “300,” where the Spartans go to war together. He and Reggie Grimes, OU’s leading defensive ends, or “Spartans,” were named starters for the Sooners’ season opener against Texas El Paso on Saturday. Soon after, they were making battle plans — to start up late night Zoom calls where the position group will study plays together.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Jaden Davis earns starting cornerback spot after consistent fall camp
Oklahoma senior Jaden Davis earned one of the starting cornerback positions ahead of the Sooners’ Week 1 contest against UTEP. Davis, also named a starter at the beginning of the 2021 season, played in all 13 games but ended up making just six starts, contributing less as the season progressed. He finished the season with 25 total tackles and only two pass breakups.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Off to strong start, Sooners to face likely NCAA Tournament teams in LUV Invitational
Oklahoma coach Lindsey Gray-Walton is impressed with what she has seen from her team so far, but believes it can still improve. Last weekend, the Sooners hosted the OU Invitational and finished with a 3-0 record against Gonzaga, Iowa and Florida International. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson was named the MVP of the tournament, leading the Sooners’ best start since Gray-Walton’s first season in 2018.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis among Sooners captains for UTEP game
Oklahoma announced five captains Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Texas El Paso on Saturday. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Sixth-year senior defensive back Justin Broiles, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White and senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu are OU's defensive captains.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Ted Roof, once captain of imposing 'Black Watch,' now leads Sooners' defense to war
Nowadays, Ted Roof rocks a black leather jacket, but not so long ago, he was keeper of Georgia Tech's imposing "Black Watch." In the early 1980s under coach Bill Curry, Tech’s unique defensive system tormented opposing offenses. Yellowjacket defenders had to earn the Black Watch designation as they were not automatically in the club. If initiated, a black stripe was drawn in the center of the white and gold helmets. Roof, a former All-American linebacker, chose who was in the Black Watch and who wasn’t.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council considers 2 new homeless shelter proposals following recent closure of city's warming center
The Norman City Council discussed proposals for a new homeless shelter from two nonprofit organizations after the closing of the city’s warming shelter, during a special session Tuesday evening. The shelter, formerly located at 325 Comanche St., began operation in the winter 2020 with a 35-bed capacity but closed...
