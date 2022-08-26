The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and this year Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry is here to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC's digital and linear platforms. Berry will be featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He will also appear on Peacock's exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry's content this NFL season.

