Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs

NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Tony Schumacher Says NHRA Should 'Fine Me a Million Points'

Tony Schumacher awaits verdict of appeal following his hefty $20,000 fine and 50-point penalty from Brainerd, Minn., race. With U.S. Nationals and the six-race Countdown looming, the decision affects other drivers, as well. What’s more, bites from a black widow spider hiding in Schumacher’s motorcycle helmet send him to hospital...
Tony Stewart Pulling Triple Duty at NHRA U.S. Nationals

Three-time NASCAR Cup Champion Tony Stewart will be wearing two, make that three, hats at this weekend's 68th Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis. In addition to Stewart's role at the team owner of Tony Stewart Racing that fields Funny Car champ Matt...
