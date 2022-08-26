ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Sen. Bernie Sanders & Sen. Roy Blunt Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8m6n_0hWxdZ0D00

HEADLINERS

Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I) Vermont

Exclusive

Sen. Roy Blunt

(R) Missouri

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TRUMP INVESTIGATION PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Mary McCord

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney

Former Justice Department Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

“This Week” Co-Anchor

Cecilia Vega

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Heidi Heitkamp

Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
The Associated Press

Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. There was no immediate ruling, but the judge had indicated last week that she was inclined to grant the request and asked Thursday, “What is the harm?” in such an appointment. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. This kind of review, they say, would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Chris Kise, a Trump lawyer and former Florida solicitor general, told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public faith in the investigation. “This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We need to take a deep breath.”
