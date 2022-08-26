Read full article on original website
Wichita police need help to find shooting victim
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
Andover homicide victim’s great-granddaughter shares relationship between victim and suspect
Wichita man charged in death of son
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
KWCH.com
Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police released surveillance video on Wednesday they said is connected to the hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. On August 21, around 8:42 a.m., officers found Addis dead in an alley near Funston and Grove. Detectives working the case reviewed...
Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
KWCH.com
Wichita police called out to West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school. A spokesperson for...
Burglars break into Wichita business and stay awhile
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a business in south Wichita twice in the same week. During one of the visits, the burglars stayed inside for about 24 hours. The business is in the 4700 block of South Palisade. The Wichita Police Department said the first break-in was on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 7:30 […]
Teens speed from police, crash in northeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department said a car that refused to stop for police crashed at K-96 and Oliver Tuesday night.
KAKE TV
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for fatal double shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 27-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for shooting two people, one fatally, during a drug “trip” before turning the gun on himself. De’Adrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months in prison and 36 months of post...
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
Victim and suspect identified in fatal Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the woman who was shot and killed near Augusta over the weekend, as well as the suspect who they believe killed her. Authorities say Robert Martindale II, 56, has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing 51-year-old Christina Bingham on the […]
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
Police ID 81-year-old Kan. woman killed by her great-grandson
KWCH.com
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
