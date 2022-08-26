Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
New Dominion Bookshop hosting a reading event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with Christopher G. De Pree on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. De Pree will be speaking about his most recent written book titled "Astronomical Mindfulness: Your Cosmic Guide to Reconnecting with the Sun, Moon, Stars, and Planets."
cbs19news
Cville Pride announces September events, including return of in-person festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the month of September, the Charlottesville Pride Network will be holding a series of events to celebrate and uplift the community. The events will include a street festival, a youth and family picnic, a drag brunch, and a trivia night. According to a release,...
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Tremblay & Smith
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, there are few law firms that can say they have more than 150 years of combined legal experience the way Tremblay and Smith does. “One thing that distinguishes us from some of the other firms in Charlottesville is that every attorney here is...
cbs19news
School officials share thoughts on children walking to school safely
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School officials at Jackson-Via Elementary School shared what they had to say on the walking zones and the courses students are taking to ensure their safety when crossing the streets. "You know, I think families are kind of you know connecting back in the neighborhood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Former pain doctor Mark Dean sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mark Dean, the former doctor convicted of sexually assaulting his patients, will serve 12 years and 10 months in prison. He was sentenced to 40 years total, with all but the 12 years 10 months suspended. Dean was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. He was convicted in...
cbs19news
Center for Politics announces newest list of Resident Scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.
cbs19news
Division appoints two new directors to lead its outreach
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS)-- Albemarle County Schools appointed two new directors to expand outreach efforts. The division hired Dr. Eric Irizarry as the new Director of Equity, Family, School, and Community Relations, and Ayanna Mitchell as the new Director of Equity Education. Both will help the division reach its...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
RAM needs volunteers for the Fishersville free health care clinic
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering accessible dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. It is in need of volunteers in the fields of medical, dental, and vision as well as general support staff for a clinic that will take place Nov. 19 and 20.
cbs19news
Rivanna Conservation Alliance identified bacteria in several waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Rivanna Conservation Alliance has identified bacteria in several waterways. The organization warned individuals to not come in contact with Pollock’s Branch and Meade Creek, as bacteria have been found in those rivers. The organization found a bacteria called E. Coli, which is...
cbs19news
Charlottesville fire department advising residents to check fire safety devices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department is highly suggesting people to check any kind of fire safety devices in their homes and make sure they are up-to-date. These devices include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and the new StoveTop FireStop device. It only takes roughly 30 seconds...
cbs19news
City's $3 million transportation budget's location is creating taxpayer frustration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- It's been widely known that Charlottesville students are walking to school in big numbers this year so what's happening to the $3 million in the transportation budget?. CBS19 spoke with a city council member to get some clarification. City council member Michael Payne thinks the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
cbs19news
Sanker, Boley among starts on first UVA depth chart
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As gameday approaches for first-year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia released their week one depth chart for Richmond with a few surprises atop the list. UVA fans first look would be the offensive line, which replaces all five starters from a year ago. The group...
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Culpeper vs. Orange
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Just 20 miles of road separates Orange County High School from neighboring Culpeper. This Friday night that distance gets even smaller as the hornets hosts Culpeper in this week 2's NCV Church Game of the Week. The Orange County Hornets got off to a hot...
cbs19news
Road projects to cause lane closures in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some road projects may impact drivers in Albemarle County this week. The Virginia Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 102 and 103 through Thursday morning. This is for a bridge repair project. On...
cbs19news
UVA shows signs of establishing long sought after run game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As if Virginia returning quarterback Brennan Armstrong and an All-ACC receiving corps was not enough to keep Richmond head coach Russ Huesman and his defensive staff at night, there is still a lot to be seen of Tony Elliott's new offense. "Been hard for our...
cbs19news
UPDATE: One lane of I-81 reopens following hazardous material cleanup
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Interstate 81 in Augusta County is shut down and will remain that way for hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation says northbound 81 closed early Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211. The tractor trailer was carrying...
cbs19news
Partnership working to clean up bacterial contamination in waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that it has identified excessive levels of bacteria in waterways such as Rivanna River and Meadow Creek. The city of Charlottesville has partnered with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to perform certified biological and bacteria monitoring of streams throughout...
cbs19news
Fontaine Avenue incident under investigation as officer-involved shooting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is releasing more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Fontaine Avenue on Monday night. According to ACPD, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Route 29 Bypass and Fontaine Avenue. Members of...
Comments / 0