Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
AMARILLO, TX
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Texas Education
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history. This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
AMARILLO, TX
#Tech
KFDA

Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith. Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays

HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday, Sept. 3. The event will include activates for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a barbeque lunch served at noon. The rodeo will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include...
BOYS RANCH, TX
KFDA

Amarillo SPCA selling vouchers for spaying and neutering

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is selling vouchers to help pet-owners get their animals spayed and neutered. The vouchers will be $40 at their location on South Coulter. Once purchased you can make an appointment with “Lone Star Veterinary Services”. The shelter says lone star is the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
AMARILLO, TX

