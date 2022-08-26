Read full article on original website
KFDA
VIDEO: WTEC partners with AEDC, taking applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down.
KFDA
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision. The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.
KFDA
Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center. The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences. When they facility is not being used by AEOC...
KFDA
Gov. Abbott announces $1.4 billion for 10 year transportation plan for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Amarillo will receive $1.4 billion for a 10-year transportation plan. The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The projects will help improve safety on the roads for drivers and will...
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history. This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant. The...
KFDA
Canyon School District students earned grade A in state accountability ratings
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon’s School District informed parents Friday their children’s schools earned a grade of A in state accountability ratings. The district scored a 92 while Amarillo schools scored 89 for a B grade. According to Texas Education Agency data, many other Panhandle districts earned B...
KFDA
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes. The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave. These veterans on motorcycles are making...
KFDA
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
KFDA
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to reserve your spot for the AccentCare annual memorial and butterfly release is this Friday, Sept. 2. The event is open to the community, however reservations are required to attend the event. The butterfly release will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at...
KFDA
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic was hit by a truck near Amarillo earlier this week. Grady Lambert was running from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head, South Carolina, a 4,000-mile journey to...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. The event is on September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center. Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free. There is also free...
KFDA
Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith. Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.
KFDA
Amarillo police working on second crash on northbound Canyon Drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a second crash on northbound Canyon Drive. Officials say to avoid northbound Canyon Drive north of 45th street. More information will be given once available.
KFDA
Randall County officials found missing woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials has found the woman who was reported missing. 70-year-old Susan Elaine Giles has been found and is safe.
KFDA
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
KFDA
VIDEO: Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
KFDA
Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday, Sept. 3. The event will include activates for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a barbeque lunch served at noon. The rodeo will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include...
KFDA
Amarillo SPCA selling vouchers for spaying and neutering
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is selling vouchers to help pet-owners get their animals spayed and neutered. The vouchers will be $40 at their location on South Coulter. Once purchased you can make an appointment with “Lone Star Veterinary Services”. The shelter says lone star is the...
KFDA
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a crash involving a vehicle rollover on Canyon Drive. According to DPS, a SUV was weaving in and out of traffic and clipped a white van causing the SUV to roll. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with...
KFDA
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The controversial red light cameras will be shut down at midnight tonight. House bill 1631 was installed in 2019 saying red light camera programs must be ended unless you have a contract in place, which Amarillo did. “The program will be shut down so there will...
