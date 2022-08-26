Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky receives federal grant to help prevent wrong-way crashes on interstates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has received $5.14 million in federal funds to prevent wrong-way crashes. Between 2015 and 2020, there were 88 wrong-way driving crashes in Kentucky where a driver used an off-ramp in the wrong direction. These 88 crashes resulted in 16 fatalities and 27 serious injuries.
WKYT 27
String of ATMs thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple different stores in several counties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms lead to another blast of Fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the other side of some showers & storms, we will find temperatures falling into the upper-70s and low 80s. A cold front will blast across Kentucky and lead us to a much cooler run for the rest of the week. This will bring two noticeable changes to the forecast. Temperatures will come down and the humidity levels will drop. You’ll get another taste of some Fall-like air. It hangs around for a few days until we see those numbers reach the mid-80s by the weekend.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a few storms, and an increase in heat and humidity. Our next weather maker, a cold front, arrives on Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs cool from the 90s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
Comments / 0