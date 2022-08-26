Read full article on original website
Related
Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend
MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
Community resources team up at 5th annual Clinton overdose awareness vigil
CLINTON, Iowa — The crisis of drug addiction in America continues to escalate, as drug overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in the last two decades with more than 100,000 deaths every year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Now, resources in the Quad Cities...
WQAD
Rock Island County Health Department looking to fill medical reserve corps volunteer positions
In the early days of COVID vaccination, many of the people helping with the process were volunteers. Now, an area health department is searching for even more help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helping the homeless: Connecting QC landlords with housing assistance groups
MOLINE, Illinois — For many who are homeless, the chance to rent again is a ray of hope. "Right now I'm renting a room to a guy that his mother passed away," Dale Schaefer said, who rents out apartments in Davenport. "He didn't have a place to go and he's a good kid, so I'm helping him out. Why not help people, ya know?"
Iowa small business owners may qualify for assistance with this program
MOLINE, Ill. — The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit is connecting business owners to free resources. The Summit was held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Aug. 30, 2022. However resources are still available. The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit focuses on businesses owned by immigrants, refugees and under-represented populations. Their goal is to provide counseling, technical assistance and support.
WQAD
Vettes on the River has been selected as September's Three Degree Guarantee
Vettes the River has been selected as the September recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Vettes on the River will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
Cleaning up Clinton one piece at a time | Pay It Forward
CLINTON, Iowa — Ashley Lemon is the president of Cleaning Up Clinton Iowa & Taking Our Town Back, an organization that she started three years ago to pick up garbage in Clinton, Iowa. Ashley noticed the need for the service during her daily drives to take care of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
Bettendorf considers selling Life Fitness Center to YMCA for youth recreation center, leaving some members disappointed
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The City of Bettendorf is considering selling Life Fitness Center to the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley. It's part of a partnership between the two groups for a multi-million dollar proposal to reimagine Bettendorf's Middle Park. "The Landing" includes a new water park and ice...
WQAD
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Thursday, September 1, 2022
More late-summer warmth builds in through Friday. Tracking a few showers and storms for Saturday.
Avenue of the Cities dispensary location leads to update in Moline marijuana zoning
MOLINE, Ill. — The potential emergence of a marijuana dispensary on Avenue of the Cities was the catalyst for an impromptu update to Moline's marijuana zoning law. Almost three years after Illinois legalization of marijuana, plans for a second dispensary in the Quad Cities have emerged, eyeing a former grocery store building on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 27th Street in Moline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daytrippin' | Exploring the modern technology and the family history of John Deere in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere, both the industry and the man himself, is a top attraction for tourists heading to Moline, Illinois. The John Deere Pavilion is a good first stop. The pavilion is located in the heart of downtown Moline, at 1400 River Drive. “So the pavilion really...
Aledo officials name interim police department head, city administrator after placing chief on leave
In a brief statement released on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the City of Aledo announced a pair of moves responding to the arrest of Police Chief Christopher Sullivan. Sullivan was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29 after state investigators collected enough evidence to indict him with battery and official misconduct charges after an accusation made against him in 2021.
WQAD
How the changing sun angle brings different seasons to the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — Fall is quickly approaching as we near the beginning of September. That means many things, including shorter lengths of daylight each day, earlier sunsets, and later sunrises. It also means the angle of the sun will undergo a rapid transformation for the remainder of the year,...
WQAD
PAY IT FORWARD: Cleaning up Clinton
A Clinton woman started a group called "Cleaning up Clinton" and helps remove trash from around town. Her incredible work has earned her the Pay It Forward Award.
Clinton couple charged in February 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — An 18-month-long homicide investigation revealed a Clinton couple hid the body of a man in a dumpster after the husband shot and killed him during an altercation back in February 2021, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced. Police arrested 44-year-old Lewis Vaughn, Sr. and his...
Pritzker and Democratic candidates rally in Rock Island ahead of midterms
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A handful of Democratic candidates for the upcoming general election made their pitches at a rally in the Quad Cities Saturday, June 27. Dozens of supporters gathered at the Laborers' Local Union 309 building on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The stop was one of...
Indiana man killed in I-88 crash Monday after semi hits tree near Sterling
STERLING, Ill. — An Indiana man was pronounced dead after his semitruck hit a tree and jack-knifed on Interstate 88 near Sterling Monday evening, according to Illinois State Police. At about 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were alerted to a traffic crash near milepost 41 on I-88 near...
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0