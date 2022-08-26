ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for Labor Day weekend

MOLINE, Ill. — Labor Day is upon the Quad Cities and organizations, community members and businesses are putting on events throughout the weekend. The holiday, first established in 1882, celebrates U.S. workers after labor unions banded together to fight for better working conditions, pay, and protections during the industrial revolution.
WQAD

Iowa small business owners may qualify for assistance with this program

MOLINE, Ill. — The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit is connecting business owners to free resources. The Summit was held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Aug. 30, 2022. However resources are still available. The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit focuses on businesses owned by immigrants, refugees and under-represented populations. Their goal is to provide counseling, technical assistance and support.
WQAD

Vettes on the River has been selected as September's Three Degree Guarantee

Vettes the River has been selected as the September recipient of Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee. For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Vettes on the River will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, Illinois. Each night, the WQAD Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.
WQAD

Cleaning up Clinton one piece at a time | Pay It Forward

CLINTON, Iowa — Ashley Lemon is the president of Cleaning Up Clinton Iowa & Taking Our Town Back, an organization that she started three years ago to pick up garbage in Clinton, Iowa. Ashley noticed the need for the service during her daily drives to take care of her...
WQAD

Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
WQAD

Avenue of the Cities dispensary location leads to update in Moline marijuana zoning

MOLINE, Ill. — The potential emergence of a marijuana dispensary on Avenue of the Cities was the catalyst for an impromptu update to Moline's marijuana zoning law. Almost three years after Illinois legalization of marijuana, plans for a second dispensary in the Quad Cities have emerged, eyeing a former grocery store building on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 27th Street in Moline.
WQAD

How the changing sun angle brings different seasons to the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — Fall is quickly approaching as we near the beginning of September. That means many things, including shorter lengths of daylight each day, earlier sunsets, and later sunrises. It also means the angle of the sun will undergo a rapid transformation for the remainder of the year,...
WQAD

PAY IT FORWARD: Cleaning up Clinton

A Clinton woman started a group called "Cleaning up Clinton" and helps remove trash from around town. Her incredible work has earned her the Pay It Forward Award.
WQAD

Clinton couple charged in February 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — An 18-month-long homicide investigation revealed a Clinton couple hid the body of a man in a dumpster after the husband shot and killed him during an altercation back in February 2021, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced. Police arrested 44-year-old Lewis Vaughn, Sr. and his...
WQAD

Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
