Tuscaloosa County, AL

Most Of Alabama Stays Dry Today; Humidity Levels Rise Tomorrow

COOL START: Here are some temperatures over North Alabama early this morning as we are enjoying a touch of fall in the air on this first morning of September…. Expect another mostly sunny day ahead with a high in the low 90s; showers will be confined to the southern quarter of the state, and even there most places will remain rain-free.
Dry Air Over Most Of Alabama; Lower Humidity Today

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of North/Central Alabama early this morning, including places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, and Gadsden… that fog will dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, we expect a mostly sunny day ahead with a high around 90 degrees for most communities. Any showers will be confined to the far southern part of the state, and even there most places will be dry. Humidity values will be lower making for a more comfortable day.
Clear, Very Pleasant Tonight… Moist Air Returns Friday

SUNNY WEDNESDAY: August is ending with a sunny, warm day across Alabama thanks to dry air in place. Temperatures are around 90 degrees in most spots, and there is no rain on radar. Tonight will be clear and very pleasant with a low in the 60s… some of the cooler spots across North Alabama could reach the upper 50s early tomorrow morning for a nice touch of fall.
Midday Nowcast: Hot and Dry Final Day of August

Drier air is settling into Alabama today, and that will keep today and tomorrow dry and hot, with abundant sunshine for most of Alabama. Highs these days will be in the low 90s. Tonight will be almost comfortable with lows in the 60s areawide. Moisture levels begin to increase some Friday and we will bring back the chance for a few showers and storm during the afternoon and evening hours.
Showers/Storms Later Today; Much Drier Tomorrow/Thursday

RADAR CHECK: A few widely scattered showers are forming early this morning across North Alabama ahead of a surface front. Most of the showers and storms will come later in the day, generally in the noon to midnight time frame as the front moves slowly southward. The chance of any one spot seeing rain today is 50-60 percent, and the high will be in the 87-90 degree range with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high for Birmingham on August 30 is 89.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

