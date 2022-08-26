Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. This summer will forever be known as the one where I became a connoisseur of fans. Upon moving into an apartment that has horizontally sliding windows, I realized this meant I’d have to abandon my beloved window air conditioner. As someone who prefers to be cold all the time—especially when sleeping—I was on the hunt for a fan that was exceptional at cooling. Enter the popular Lasko Elegance & Performance Pedestal Fan (available at Amazon), which has over 20,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

