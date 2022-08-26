ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 20-Aug. 26, 2022

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

From a handler swimming alongside a horse on a trip to the Caribbean Sea in Barbados, to Somalis clearing wreckage after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, to Cocoa farmers protesting in La Paz, Bolivia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

