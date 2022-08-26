ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock gives initial OK to $555.5 million budget, $0.342 tax rate

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
The Round Rock City Council on Thursday adopted a $555.5 million budget and a tax rate of $0.342 per $100 home valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The council will consider the budget and tax rate again during a second public hearing and a final vote on Sept. 8

The owner of an average home valued at $369,169 would pay an estimated $1,263 next year under the proposed tax rate, a $4.92 per month increase from the current rate, according to city officials. However, they said, owners with homestead exemptions may see a decrease due to commercial and non-homesteaded properties paying a larger share of property taxes.

The tax rate is higher than the no new revenue rate of $0.326. Officials said the extra 1.6 cents are needed to pay for the final $21.7 million in bonds for a new library and for increased resources for public safety.

The budget will bring 55 new positions, including 13 police officers, six firefighters, 18 new positions for recreation programs, two public safety mechanics and a custodian, Morgan said.

Also included in the budget are improvements to the city's trail system, the completion of the Brushy Creek Wastewater System expansion and the construction of a new fire station. There are no retail water, wastewater or stormwater rate increases in the new budget, according to city officials.

Round Rock's chief financial officer, Susan Morgan, said the city has based the budget on the City Council's six goals: a financially sound city with high value services, infrastructure, tourism and residents, a great community to live in, an authentic downtown and sustainable neighborhoods.

Of the $555.5 million budget, $268 million will be allocated to community investment, $30 million into parks and recreation programs, tourism and the new library, $71 million to support police and fire services and $34 million for water and wastewater services, Morgan said.

The budget's general fund is expected to be approximately $143.7 million, she said.

The budget is expected to generate $108.7 million in sales tax revenue. The budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year's budget by $1.45 million for a $74.9 million in expected revenue, according to city documents.

