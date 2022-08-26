The Park City Planning Commission meets Wednesday evening and will review a new affordable housing plan it needs to send to the state. Park City’s housing team has laid out a number of policy goals such as zoning changes to incentivize affordable housing, and housing assistance for city employees. All are aimed at both easing the area’s housing crisis and satisfying new state-level requirements established in House Bill 462.

