The Park City Council will consider - and possibly approve - the Rail Trail master plan on Thursday
After taking off the month of August, the Park City Council will meet on Thursday and has a long agenda to get through. Park City Manager Matt Dias and his staff spent the month getting caught up on their busy workload. He says they’re now ready to hit the ground running.
Vail’s paid parking plan is on Park City Council agenda this week
The new parking plan takes effect Dec. 12. Starting then, reservations will be required for the village base parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cars with four or more people can park for free but still need a reservation. Parking is free for everyone after 1 p.m. According...
Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules
The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young throws her hat in the ring for the permanent role
Janna Young served as deputy manager for Summit County for four years. Last month she accepted the offer to act as interim county manager when Tom Fisher resigned after serving in the role for seven years. On Tuesday Young said she’s seeking the position on a permanent basis. “Yeah,...
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
Heber housing development resumes construction, adds market rate homes
Near the Heber Valley Railroad off South Field Road, Parkview Place was planned to be 49 affordable homes for local workers. But the developer says financial challenges require it to now sell some of those at market rate. The Mountainlands Community Housing Trust is the developer. It’s a nonprofit whose...
High Valley Transit works on new headquarters, expanded service into Wasatch County
High Valley Transit is breaking ground on its new facility near US-40 this week. Big D Construction has been brought on as the project’s construction manager. High Valley Transit District Board Vice Chair David Geffen told KPCW they are waiting to learn from Big D the maximum amount the project will cost. He said he believes it will be around $25 million.
Treasure Hill wildlife mitigation efforts wrapping up - for now
A year ago, the Park City Council approved a contract for wildfire mitigation and forest health work for some 55 acres of the Treasure Hill open space. The first phase is nearly complete – with more work to come. Park City Municipal is spending about $4,000 an acre to...
Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award
A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays
Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood
The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
Summit County Council delays decision on open space spending criteria amid concerns
Summit County voters approved a $50 million open space bond last year. That money allows the county to buy or conserve land for recreational open space and wildlife mitigation measures. An Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC, formed earlier this year to evaluate potential properties and make recommendations to the...
Summit County moves to “high” fire risk
With hot and dry weather in the forecast, Summit County has increased its fire danger level from “moderate” to “high.”. Fire officials in Summit County say it’s been a good summer so far, but just because there’s been more rain than normal, the area isn’t out of the woods yet.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission sends affordable housing plan to county council
The housing plan requires the county to report to the state what strategies it will use to create affordable housing. In exchange, Summit County will receive state funding for a variety of projects, including transportation. The housing plan is a new requirement for the county that came out of the...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-knocking in Wasatch Back and worldwide
Thursday, millions of Jehovah’s Witness followers began knocking on doors to spread messages on their religion for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Summit County and Wasatch County. The religious group says it has about 130 members that local residents can expect to see in...
Park City Planning Commission to review affordable housing plan, code amendments
The Park City Planning Commission meets Wednesday evening and will review a new affordable housing plan it needs to send to the state. Park City’s housing team has laid out a number of policy goals such as zoning changes to incentivize affordable housing, and housing assistance for city employees. All are aimed at both easing the area’s housing crisis and satisfying new state-level requirements established in House Bill 462.
Summit County Council meeting features light agenda
It’s a light agenda for the county council this week. The council will hear a presentation from Park City Hospital and also consider a resolution outlining criteria required for spending the $50 million in open space bond money voters approved last November. County Manager Janna Young will also present...
State advises Wasatch County against ‘drastic’ action to solve property tax inequities
After meeting with the state last week over whether to extend tax deadlines to help make Wasatch County property taxes more equal, county council members decided the pros didn’t outweigh the cons. The council arranged the meeting with the Utah Tax Commission to explore a new way to address...
A $1 million matching grant hopes to "jumpstart" affordable housing in Park City
Mountainlands Community Housing, the Park City Board of Realtors and Park City Community Foundation have partnered and are hosting a party to raise money for local affordable housing projects. That housing fund got a big boost on Tuesday. A matching grant for $1 million was announced at Tuesday’s Park City...
Beano Solomon named as Park City Rotary Club Volunteer Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday honored local activist and philanthropist Beano Solomon, naming her as their Volunteer Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer Citizen Award is named for the late John C. Green, who served as Park City's mayor from 1978 to 1986. Beano Solomon came to Park...
