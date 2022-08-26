ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Vail’s paid parking plan is on Park City Council agenda this week

The new parking plan takes effect Dec. 12. Starting then, reservations will be required for the village base parking lot between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cars with four or more people can park for free but still need a reservation. Parking is free for everyone after 1 p.m. According...
KPCW

Summit County Council to revisit open space spending rules

The council could pass a resolution that would set rules for the Open Space Advisory Committee, or OSAC. That committee is tasked with evaluating properties that the county could potentially purchase with the $50 million open space bond voters approved last year. The resolution was first introduced last week. It...
KPCW

Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award

A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
KPCW

Labor Day travelers told to plan for delays

Many road construction projects will be halted during the Labor Day weekend Friday through Monday, but some work zones – and weekend travel - will continue to cause slowdowns. Utah Department of Transportation traffic engineers are warning drivers that Labor Day weekend travel along the Wasatch Front will have...
KPCW

Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood

The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
KPCW

Summit County moves to “high” fire risk

With hot and dry weather in the forecast, Summit County has increased its fire danger level from “moderate” to “high.”. Fire officials in Summit County say it’s been a good summer so far, but just because there’s been more rain than normal, the area isn’t out of the woods yet.
KPCW

Park City Planning Commission to review affordable housing plan, code amendments

The Park City Planning Commission meets Wednesday evening and will review a new affordable housing plan it needs to send to the state. Park City’s housing team has laid out a number of policy goals such as zoning changes to incentivize affordable housing, and housing assistance for city employees. All are aimed at both easing the area’s housing crisis and satisfying new state-level requirements established in House Bill 462.
KPCW

Summit County Council meeting features light agenda

It’s a light agenda for the county council this week. The council will hear a presentation from Park City Hospital and also consider a resolution outlining criteria required for spending the $50 million in open space bond money voters approved last November. County Manager Janna Young will also present...
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

