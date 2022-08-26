Read full article on original website
Hamilton, Walker Co man 2 of 25 gang members who pled guilty to multiple charges, DOJ says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker and Hamilton County man were one of 25 Ghostface Gangsters Gang members who pleaded guilty to multiple charges, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Twenty-five defendants, including three of the seven founders of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including...
How to navigate small claims court with the Law Office of Warren and Griffin
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Attorneys C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin discuss how to navigate small claims court. Stay connected with Law Office of Warren & Griffin. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
New era in Hamilton County begins as elected leaders sworn in Thursday morning
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County turned the page in its leadership Thursday morning, as those who voters chose in last month's election are sworn in Thursday morning. Watch a live feed of the swearing-in ceremonies below:. Weston Wamp becomes the county's youngest-ever mayor, and his sister, Coty Wamp,...
Baby at the center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
The TBI says Gunner Lee Boland has been found safe in Wilson County, Tennessee. They also say Daniel Boland Jr. is in police custody facing Custodial Interference charges. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert out of White County. That's about an hour and a half...
3 people stabbed during fight in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight in Chattanooga Tuesday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East 23rd Street:. Police say they were notified by an anonymous caller that multiple people were stabbed at this location. Upon arrival,...
Walker, Whitfield Counties eligible for COVID-19 cash to aid recreation improvements
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia's poorest areas. Two counties in our viewing area appear to stand to benefit from these earmarks: Walker County and Whitfield County. Grants of up to $2 million per...
Distracted driver in Chattanooga strikes utility truck Monday, then runs away, says THP
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A distracted driver struck a parked utility truck on Interstate 75 Monday morning, and then ran away from the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on the 5 mile marker of I-75,...
Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
Hamilton County Schools spent part of COVID-19 relief for new school, think tank says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools used a portion of $142 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to budget for a brand new school, a conservative Tennessee-based think tank report finds. The Beacon Center in Nashville says it's spent months poring over thousands of documents from open records requests...
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
Broken down vehicle catches fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, CPD says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A broken down vehicle caught fire on Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened at 1500 Highway 27 near where you merge from Thrasher Pike:. Dispatch says the fire has been put out and the vehicle was taken by a...
"Changing our livelihoods:" Employees worried about Chattanooga's new bi-weekly pay plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga's new plan to shift their 48 employees to a bi-weekly schedule was a hot topic at Tuesday's city council meeting, with workers sharing concerns it may do more harm than good. The city says they gave plenty of time for these employees...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Some city employees overpaid, council to vote to let them to use PTO to pay it back
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Some city employees were significantly overpaid, one of them by $10-thousand, due to a clerical error, according to Chattanooga's Chief Financial Advisor Brent Goldberg. At Tuesday's city council meeting a one-time exception to the PTO buy-back policy was proposed that would allow these employees to be...
Chattanooga animal shelter taking in some of 200 dogs rescued in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 200 dogs were rescued from poor conditions at an animal shelter in Georgia and an animal shelter in Chattanooga is taking some of them in. Fox 5 Atlanta says investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue.
Third grade parent voices concerns over new Tennessee retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The end of year state reading test carries more weight than usual this school year for Tennessee third graders. Third grade students are at risk of repeating the grade if they don’t pass the English Language Arts portion of the test. Last year, 64...
100 Chattanoogans with no home to soon get permanent address under council-approved plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 100 people without a permanent address in Chattanooga will soon have a place to call home, after the Chattanooga City Council approved a plan Tuesday night. The City of Chattanooga says $60,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds will help "rapidly rehouse" "up to" 100 homeless...
After teacher pushback, Thurman clarifies comments about Hispanic students in Hamilton Co.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School Board Member Rhonda Thurman is getting backlash from county teachers over comments she recently made that the county's growing Hispanic student population represents a 'burden' for schools. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said. "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students...
