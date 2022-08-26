ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

WTVC

Baby at the center of Endangered Child Alert found safe

The TBI says Gunner Lee Boland has been found safe in Wilson County, Tennessee. They also say Daniel Boland Jr. is in police custody facing Custodial Interference charges. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert out of White County. That's about an hour and a half...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

3 people stabbed during fight in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight in Chattanooga Tuesday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East 23rd Street:. Police say they were notified by an anonymous caller that multiple people were stabbed at this location. Upon arrival,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Driver crashes into truck stop off I-24 in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular truck stop off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into the side of the building. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the crash on social media—showing a van that appears to have taken out part of the structure at Love's truck stop on Buchanan Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

117 jobs coming to McMinn County as Piedmont Lithium sets up shop

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — 117 new jobs are coming to McMinn County, the state of Tennessee announced on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium plans to invest $582 million to build a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility, according to Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development. Piedmont's facility will be...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Andy Antangana

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Andy Antangana. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

