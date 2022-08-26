ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell trade: Cavs get Mitchell, full details, grades

Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they previously stepped out of conversations. The Cleveland Cavaliers were in, then they were out, then they swooped in at the last second and got their guy. No one saw the Cavs as anything but a side character in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, but on Thursday afternoon a Woj bomb dropped and we found out Mitchell was going to Cleveland.
Utah Jazz draft picks: Every pick they own after Donovan Mitchell trade

The Utah Jazz picked up three more first-round picks in a surprising trade, sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. How many picks do they have now?. After weeks of negotiation and speculation focused on the New York Knicks, the Jazz made a hard pivot and traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal isn’t quite as rich as the return they got for Rudy Gobert, but they will land three future first-round picks, a pair of pick swaps and a trio of talented young players — Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochi Agbaji.
Evan Mobley’s nickname may be a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Laying huge expectations on the shoulders of young Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley isn’t the wisest idea. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a really odd nickname that he really shouldn’t have. Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner has taken it upon himself to anger the basketball gods by dubbing Mobley ” H.O.F.”, later going to say that Mobley is on pace to be a Top-20 player in the history of the game.
