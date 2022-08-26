Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Donovan Mitchell trade: Cavs get Mitchell, full details, grades
Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they previously stepped out of conversations. The Cleveland Cavaliers were in, then they were out, then they swooped in at the last second and got their guy. No one saw the Cavs as anything but a side character in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, but on Thursday afternoon a Woj bomb dropped and we found out Mitchell was going to Cleveland.
Utah Jazz draft picks: Every pick they own after Donovan Mitchell trade
The Utah Jazz picked up three more first-round picks in a surprising trade, sending Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs. How many picks do they have now?. After weeks of negotiation and speculation focused on the New York Knicks, the Jazz made a hard pivot and traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The deal isn’t quite as rich as the return they got for Rudy Gobert, but they will land three future first-round picks, a pair of pick swaps and a trio of talented young players — Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochi Agbaji.
Knicks fans lament futile existence for missing out on Donovan Mitchell trade
When New York Knicks fans heard that they lost Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, only memes could capture the futility of being a New York fan. It’s not easy being a fan of the New York Knicks. That’s why beating the Boston Celtics in Game 1 feels like...
Evan Mobley’s nickname may be a bad omen for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Laying huge expectations on the shoulders of young Cleveland Cavaliers player Evan Mobley isn’t the wisest idea. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has a really odd nickname that he really shouldn’t have. Cavs associate head coach Greg Buckner has taken it upon himself to anger the basketball gods by dubbing Mobley ” H.O.F.”, later going to say that Mobley is on pace to be a Top-20 player in the history of the game.
CB Antonio Hamilton to miss at least 4 games after cooking accident
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio won the No. 2 starting cornerback job in training camp but will now miss at least the first four games of the season. The Cardinals are placing him on the non-football injury list, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. He apparently...
