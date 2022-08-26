ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Kathleen Brooks
5d ago

he needs to go away forever. he hasn't done 1 good thing since he has been voted in

FOX2Now

Republican’s eying Illinois Supreme Court elections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All eyes are on the race for Illinois’ governor and other top of the ticket races for this year’s general election. But Republicans are also eyeing a pair of races for the Illinois Supreme Court as a way to grow their influence in Springfield.
The Associated Press

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. The Democrat committed to working with Republican lawmakers to secure funding for local law enforcement to train officers on deescalation techniques, mindful responses to behavioral health crises and alternatives to using force. She also told sheriffs she would fight for federal funding to help rural departments address officer shortages and the ongoing opioid crisis. With the Senate in a 50-50 deadlock, North Carolina is one of the few states where Democrats have strong potential to flip a seat this November. Beasley, former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will face off this fall against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
The Associated Press

Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General office. “This office would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to claims that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” said Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s administrator and top elections official in Wisconsin. The commission has been at the heart of many complaints lodged by Trump, Republican lawmakers and others related to guidance it gave local election officials for the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal even though the commission issued guidance allowing them, and there are ongoing legal fights over who can legally return an absentee ballot and whether election clerks can fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
FOX2Now

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

(AP) – The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed him for more than 24 hours and driven against his will to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
FOX2Now

Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack

(AP) – A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy...
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?

If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
FOX 2

New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
FOX 2

Illinois adds $100 million to Rainy Day Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When Illinois’ budget impasse started, the state had no money in its savings account. The same can be said for the pandemic. But that is changing as the state continues to pour money into its Rainy Day Fund. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza deposited $100 million into the fund on Wednesday, bringing […]
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

