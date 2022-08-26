Read full article on original website
Kathleen Brooks
5d ago
he needs to go away forever. he hasn't done 1 good thing since he has been voted in
Reply(2)
6
Related
Abortion-rights groups alarmed by St. Louis moving AG lawsuit to federal court
When the attorney general’s lawsuit challenging St. Louis’ plan to use federal funds to support abortion access was moved to federal court, it didn’t draw much attention. The city requested the change in venue — from St. Louis Circuit Court to the U.S. District Court for the...
Republican’s eying Illinois Supreme Court elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All eyes are on the race for Illinois’ governor and other top of the ticket races for this year’s general election. But Republicans are also eyeing a pair of races for the Illinois Supreme Court as a way to grow their influence in Springfield.
Sheena Greitens scores victory in with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
Sheena Greitens won the decision in the Boone County child custody case related to her 2020 divorce from former Gov. Eric Greitens with an order that the case be turned over to Texas courts for future oversight, her attorney said Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by...
Missouri lawmakers postpone special session for tax cut proposal
Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday said they are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Missouri’s GOP governor and some legislative Democrats disagree on tax cut’s impact
Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City next week for a special session called by Governor Mike Parson (R). The governor wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve the largest tax cut in state history and to approve a six-year extension of farm tax credits. The governor says Missouri has a...
Greitens vindicated on multiple counts
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded and fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner $750 for her role in the handling of the 2018 prosecution of then-Governor Eric Greitens.
Missouri sees increase in calls following new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline number
Nearly a thousand Missourians called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the past month since 988 went live in the middle of July.
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation’s most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law enforcement officers at a news conference in Durham, Beasley announced new legislative priorities to strengthen public safety and mend the frayed relationship between her party and the police force. The Democrat committed to working with Republican lawmakers to secure funding for local law enforcement to train officers on deescalation techniques, mindful responses to behavioral health crises and alternatives to using force. She also told sheriffs she would fight for federal funding to help rural departments address officer shortages and the ongoing opioid crisis. With the Senate in a 50-50 deadlock, North Carolina is one of the few states where Democrats have strong potential to flip a seat this November. Beasley, former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, will face off this fall against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin elections agency wants money to bolster confidence
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections agency, which has been under fire from Republicans since Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the GOP-controlled Legislature to create a new division designed to increase confidence in election results in the face of ongoing conspiracy theories and false claims of widespread fraud. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to seek $1.3 million to hire 10 people and create an Elections Inspector General office. “This office would not be about dwelling in the past or giving credence to claims that threaten the credibility of Wisconsin’s accurate and secure elections,” said Meagan Wolfe, the commission’s administrator and top elections official in Wisconsin. The commission has been at the heart of many complaints lodged by Trump, Republican lawmakers and others related to guidance it gave local election officials for the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal even though the commission issued guidance allowing them, and there are ongoing legal fights over who can legally return an absentee ballot and whether election clerks can fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election
New Missouri election laws took effect Sunday that will impact the upcoming November midterm election. The post Missouri election laws take effect Sunday; will impact November election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis prosecutor again seeks to clear convicted killer
Lamar Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. Johnson’s claims of innocence and other new evidence in recent years convinced St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that he was wrongfully convicted.
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
(AP) – The mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed him for more than 24 hours and driven against his will to a Missouri school for troubled youths, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack
(AP) – A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy...
Missouri Dems expect boost from marijuana campaign, but split on whether it’s good policy
Nearly every day, Crystal Quade is somewhere in Missouri knocking on doors. As Democratic leader in the Missouri House, Quade is hoping to help her party put a dent in the GOP supermajority that’s dominated the state legislature for more than a decade. And when she heard the news...
Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?
If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
DHS fails to transfer Illinois inmates in need of mental health treatment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For months, the Illinois Department of Human Services has failed to move inmates that are unfit to stand trial from the Sangamon County Jail. Now, the county is suing the state. “If they’re not going to do this on their own, then it presses us into action,” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund reaches $1 billion with latest deposit
Illinois' Rainy Day Fund, the state's main saving account, now has over $1 billion inside of it, a record high, thanks to the latest deposit by State Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
That loud boom was an F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
Illinois adds $100 million to Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When Illinois’ budget impasse started, the state had no money in its savings account. The same can be said for the pandemic. But that is changing as the state continues to pour money into its Rainy Day Fund. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza deposited $100 million into the fund on Wednesday, bringing […]
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 23