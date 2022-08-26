It took a global pandemic to slow Jane Hoffacker down. The former video game developer began her career with a three-year stint at Activision, where she worked on Guitar Hero and Skylanders. She eventually moved on to a scrappy startup called Riot Games where, nine years later, she found herself serving as the executive producer on Arcane, the critically acclaimed animated Netflix series based on League of Legends. Despite her extensive experience and expertise in games, it somehow wasn’t until the COVID-19 shutdown that she first played Dungeons & Dragons — and that’s when she got hooked on tabletop gaming.

HOBBIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO