Genshin Impact ‘Vimana Agama’ world quest walkthrough
With Sumeru added to Genshin Impact, a lot of long, confusing world quests are waiting to be discovered. The “Vimana Agama” world quest chain has you explore the inner workings of a huge robot, which contains a few puzzles that can be a little difficult. Our Genshin Impact guide will explain where to start the “Vimana Agama” quest line and how to complete the quest.
Oh thank god, Hoyoverse figured out how to create buff characters
Genshin Impact isn’t short of pretty character designs. From the flowing garb that’s common in Inazuma to the decorated jackets worn by the Knights of Favonius, the game has largely made a name for itself for being a purveyor of gorgeous characters and stylish outfits. Now, the developers at Hoyoverse have honed their craft even further: They finally figured out how to create buff characters.
Kinfire Chronicles is an ambitious new board game that shares a writer with The Witcher 3
It took a global pandemic to slow Jane Hoffacker down. The former video game developer began her career with a three-year stint at Activision, where she worked on Guitar Hero and Skylanders. She eventually moved on to a scrappy startup called Riot Games where, nine years later, she found herself serving as the executive producer on Arcane, the critically acclaimed animated Netflix series based on League of Legends. Despite her extensive experience and expertise in games, it somehow wasn’t until the COVID-19 shutdown that she first played Dungeons & Dragons — and that’s when she got hooked on tabletop gaming.
Kickstarter’s new director of games will fight the growing lack of trust in the platform
Kickstarter announced Tuesday that it would elevate board game designer and publisher Jon Ritter-Roderick to be its new director of games. Ritter-Roderick has been with the company since 2020, serving as the senior outreach lead for tabletop. He’s best known for Dragoon, the beautifully appointed strategy game. He’ll be joined by Nicole Amato, who will take on the role of games outreach lead in his place.
Xbox Games With Gold retires its Xbox 360 games with Portal 2
Xbox Live sunsets almost a decade of Xbox 360 giveaways in September with Portal 2. Starting October, Games With Gold will only be offering Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers access to Xbox One and Xbox Series X titles. Valve’s Portal 2, which launched on Xbox 360...
Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s mobile RPG, closes for good in November
Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s original role-playing game for mobile devices, shuts down for good on Nov. 30, the game’s developers said Tuesday. The action RPG, a collaboration between Nintendo and Japanese mobile developer Cygames, launched in September 2018. In March, developers announced the end was coming once the last chapter of the game’s main campaign released. Dragalia Lost otherwise stopped receiving major content updates at the end of March.
Pokémon takes cues from Cloverfield in these great found-footage horror shorts
On Saturday, Niantic and The Pokémon Company held the finale for Pokémon Go’s big Go Fest 2022 event, which spanned three months and culminated in players getting access to the mobile game’s Ultra Beasts. In the lead up to the finale, the folks behind Pokémon Go started hyping the event up with a series of horror-tinged, found footage-style shorts featuring those Ultra Beasts. While there’s only about 90 seconds of footage in total, the shorts make a compelling argument for a Cloverfield-style Pokémon horror series or film — because who wouldn’t be terrified to see a hive of Buzzwole emerging from Seattle’s Space Needle?
