ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 6:30 p.m. ahead of Bills-Panthers

By Nick Veronica
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cs8QG_0hWxVZmh00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIVB) – The Bills take on the Carolina Panthers at 7 p.m. in their final tune-up before the regular season. Buffalo Kickoff Live will get you prepared for the game and break down the latest news in the Matt Araiza lawsuit starting at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the show on this page or on News 4. Stay tuned after the show as the game will also be shown on News 4! (Programming note: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will be show on the CW23.)

How to watch the Bills-Panthers preseason game

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Latest news on Matt Araiza

Bills punter Matt Araiza was named in a lawsuit filed Thursday that accused him and two other San Diego State football players of raping a 17-year-old girl last October. The Bills have not announced his status for the game. Here is the latest news in the case:

Josh Allen sitting

Josh Allen will not dress for the game, nor will several other starters. Allen will finish with one drive under his belt this preseason, which he capped with a long touchdown pass to Gave Davis.

Josh Allen, many Bills starters won’t play Friday

Win streak

The Bills have won 10 consecutive preseason games, second only to the Ravens’ streak of 22.

Latest Bills news

    When can I watch BKL again?

    The next Buffalo Kickoff Live is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, the day before the Bills’ season opener against the Rams.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    YourErie

    Bills announce final cuts for 2022 season

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for NFL teams to announce their 53-man rosters. The Bills released a total of 18 players to get their roster down to size. On Monday, the team released six players, and followed up with an announcement of final cuts on Tuesday. Additionally, the […]
    NFL
    YourErie

    One person dead following two vehicle accident on Route 322

    The Crawford County coroner has confirmed that one person has died as the result of a two vehicle accident along Route 322. The accident took place at the intersection of Clark Road and Route 322 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police closed off a portion of Route 322 for hours as the investigation continued. Crawford […]
    CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Charlotte, NC
    Football
    Charlotte, NC
    Sports
    City
    Rochester, NY
    Buffalo, NY
    Football
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    Buffalo, NY
    Sports
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    City
    Davis, NC
    Outsider.com

    Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

    She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
    FOOTBALL
    YourErie

    Police conduct investigation on East 10th Street

    Police were on the scene of East 10th Street on Tuesday night conducting an investigation. Calls went out for a gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. but police have not confirmed whether or not they have located a victim. At the time of writing it is unclear if a suspect is in custody. This is a […]
    LAW ENFORCEMENT
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Ravens#Rams#American Football#Bills Panthers#Buffalo Kickoff Live#Cw23#Wroc#Athletic#Syracuse Com
    YourErie

    I-90 reopens after morning rollover accident

    A portion of I-90 was completely shut down Tuesday morning due to a vehicle rollover accident. The rollover took place at mile marker 8, westbound on Interstate 90. Initial calls went out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Once crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver and his dog were entrapped inside of […]
    FAIRVIEW, PA
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Jeopardy!
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NFL Teams
    Carolina Panthers
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    NFL Teams
    Baltimore Ravens
    YourErie

    10 pennies sell for $1.1 million at auction

    (KTLA) – Did you know America spends more money making pennies than they are actually worth?. According to Time Magazine, back in 2009, it cost the United States Mint 1.4 cents to produce a single penny. Since then, it’s gotten even more expensive, with some sources putting the price tag at more than 2 cents per penny.
    SHOPPING
    YourErie

    Fleeing ATV gets stuck in the mud

    (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The driver of an ATV fleeing from PSP was caught after the vehicle got stuck. At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 29, a PSP trooper was on patrol and saw an ATV “drop items” from the back of the vehicle. The ATV was heading south on State Route 8, south of Academy Drive, […]
    UNION CITY, PA
    YourErie

    YourErie

    13K+
    Followers
    11K+
    Post
    2M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

     https://www.YourErie.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy