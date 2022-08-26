ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dame Mary Berry reveals how playing croquet saved her life after doctors warned her she would be dead in four years if she did not exercise

By Kamal Sultran
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dame Mary Berry has taken up croquet after her doctor told her she could be dead in four years if she did not exercise.

The 87-year-old TV cook opens up about the warning in an interview with the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine today.

She broke her hip in a fall while gardening last year and had surgery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, where she stayed for days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDARh_0hWxVW8W00
Dame Mary Berry has taken up croquet after her doctor told her she could be dead in four years if she did not exercise. The warning came after broke her hip in a fall while gardening last year and had surgery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, where she stayed for days

Dame Mary said: ‘My GP told me, “You’ve two options. You could sit in a chair and do no exercise and quite probably be dead in four years, or you can set to, walk (uphill too!) and do everything you can, and it’ll take 18 months for a full recovery”. And gosh, she was right. I’ve exercised and had lots of physio and it’s not quite normal yet, but it will be.’

Having taken up croquet, she’s delighted to finally have a sport she can play with her husband Paul Hunnings, 90. ‘We’ve just taken up croquet. I’ve never played a sport with my husband before because he says I have no ball sense,’ she said.

‘But we have lessons with a lovely Finnish lady – she is so patient with us and we absolutely love it! So it’s a great joy to play sport together at last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkvxn_0hWxVW8W00
The Dame now plays croquet with her husband Paul Hunnings, 90, and is delighted that they can now play a sport together

‘My husband used to play rugby for Saracens, and tennis and squash, but now he’s 90 he can’t. But croquet is perfect for people our age. We play for two hours and he says he’s knackered at the end but after a bit of a zizz he perks up again.’

Dame Mary was picking sweet peas when she tripped in August 2021. She broke her hip and had to wait three and a half hours for an ambulance to arrive.

A few months ago she tested positive for Covid with her husband on a Corfu holiday but is thankful they could isolate together.

There is a selection of visually stunning and mouth-watering recipes from her latest cookbook, Cook And Share, in Weekend magazine today. The book is accompanied by a six-part BBC2 series, Mary Berry – Cook And Share which starts on September 7 at 8pm.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia

A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Berry
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Croquet#Squash#Gardening#The Daily Mail#Finnish#Saracens
The Independent

This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’

What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

569K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy