ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County golfers extend district lead

ROANOKE—Franklin County extended its lead in the Blue Ridge District by winning Tuesday’s nine-hole league golf match at Hanging Rock Golf Club. The victory is Franklin County’s third in four matches played. Only three strokes separated the league’s top three teams. Franklin County won with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Franklin News Post

Men's wrestling is returning to ODAC sports roster

FOREST—Men’s wrestling is returning to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), as announced by the league officials Wednesday. Competition begins with the 2022-23 season and features seven participating conference members including five full-time institutions and two associate partnerships. Greensboro (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University have been approved...
GREENSBORO, NC
Franklin News Post

Hall of Fame candidates

Here is a biography of this year’s inductees into the Franklin County High School Sports Hall of Fame. All District performer in football, basketball, and baseball. Named First Team All District and Second Team All Timesland Quarterback in 1998 after throwing for a then Franklin County record 1229 Yards and 10 passing touchdowns.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Jayvees open season with win

Daelyn Muse scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run as Franklin County rallied from a one-point deficit for a 28-21 non-district junior varsity football victory over Bassett in the 2022 season opener for both clubs at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Also,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy