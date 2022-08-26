ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Russell Wilson contract extension: Answering biggest questions and fallout, from Lamar Jackson's future to Denver Broncos' roster

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos agreed to a reported five-year, $245 million contract extension Thursday, a deal that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is the third-most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money, with only Deshaun Watson's $230 million and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's $189.5 million outranking Wilson's figure. It also stakes the 33-year-old's career to the Broncos for the foreseeable future -- he's under contract through 2028 -- as he tries to join John Elway and Peyton Manning in leading Denver to the Super Bowl plateau.
DENVER, CO
Best Year 2 quarterback breakout seasons in NFL history: Could Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones match?

Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Four of them -- Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Zach Wilson (Jets), Justin Fields (Bears) and Mac Jones (Patriots) -- saw significant time as rookies. Trey Lance (49ers) had only a couple of spot starts, but third-round pick Davis Mills eventually won a starting job with the Texans. In all, just over 12% of the pass attempts we saw in regular-season games last season were thrown by rookies.
NFL
Jets rookie Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

Ahmad Gardner has no problem earning his nickname. The New York Jets rookie cornerback has gone by Sauce since he was a kid but veteran teammates want him to make a play in a regular-season game before they start using that moniker. I dont mind. It happened in college, Gardner...
NFL
Robinson to miss 1st 4 Commanders games after being shot

OXON HILL, Md. --  Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list Thursday, a move that makes Washington's game...
WASHINGTON, DC
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Steve White dies at age 48

Steve White, who played seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the Bucs said in a statement. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career."
TAMPA, FL
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa voted team captain for first time

MIAMI -- The Dolphins announced their team captains Thursday, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading the list. Tagovailoa was named a captain for the first time in his NFL career after a player-led voting process. Coach Mike McDaniel said the third-year quarterback was the "resounding highest point winner," which spoke to the level of confidence his teammates have in him.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

