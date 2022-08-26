Steve White, who played seven NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer," the Bucs said in a statement. "Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career."

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO