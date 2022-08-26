ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Gate celebrates third year in its new facility in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Gate is celebrating its third year of helping the less fortunate in Tulsa.

On Friday, the organization celebrate with dessert from Andy’s Frozen Custard and Topo Chico, both donated by Coca-Cola Southwest.

Keenan Barnard, Gene Buzzard, and Father Jack Powers founded Iron Gate in 1978 after they stepped outside of the Trinity Episcopal Church to make a homeless man a sandwich.

That act lead to the creation of Iron Gate, which feeds hundreds of people each day.

Iron Gate opened its facility on Archer in 2019, and is Tulsa’s largest stand-alone soup kitchen and pantry.

