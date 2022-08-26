Read full article on original website
Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo misses late chances
Leicester City host Manchester United tonight as the midweek Premier League action continues on transfer deadline day. Brendan Rodgers’ men need to kickstart their season after three defeats from their opening four games left them bottom of the Premier League table with just one point. They’ll miss the defensive capabilities of Wesley Fofana who has joined Chelsea for £70m but the Foxes have been given a deadline day boost with the signing of Wout Faes for £15m from Reims. The 24-year-old defender won’t feature in tonight’s game but could provide some much-needed security for Leicester’s failing back line later...
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
John Brooks finds his landing spot, signs with Benfica
John Brooks has, at long last, found his next club. The U.S. men’s national team center back, who became a free agent on July 1 after five seasons with Wolfsburg, has signed with Benfica on a one-year contract. Brooks and Wolfsburg mutually announced that they would not be reaching a deal over a contract extension all the way back in March. Despite being linked with a few suitors over the summer—most credibly with Hoffenheim, while some flimsier rumors pointed towards Feyenoord or Saudi Arabia—it was mostly quiet for Brooks as the transfer window raged on throughout the summer. However, the last two days...
