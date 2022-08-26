ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Crop conditions vary in Iowa

A pair of field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach say crop conditions are a mixed bag across the state. Angie Rieck-Hinz is based in north-central Iowa, and tells Brownfield some fields are wet and some are dry. “We get a lot of rain in that Worth County, Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and northern Franklin County. Those crops look fantastic,” Rieck-Hinz said. “You don’t have to go very far west and it’s a different story.”
IOWA STATE
Packard chosen as Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator

A southeast Michigan dairy farmer says consumer connections will be key to the long-term success of her farm. Katelyn Packard tells Brownfield her family has recently added a farm store to counter significant changes in milk prices and input costs. “I think expanding in that direction where we’re getting closer...
MICHIGAN STATE
Illinois farmland values up 18%, cash rents continue to soar

Illinois farmland prices are up an average of 18% from a year ago. “Over the last 18 months, certain classifications of land have gone up 40-45% in value.”. Luke Worrell with the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers tells Brownfield a recent survey of their members showed 56% believe land prices have plateaued, but recent sales near his home in Jacksonville, “suggest that we are indeed still very strong, if not just a little bit higher.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Farmer says crops are a bright spot

A north central Iowa farmer says crops in his area are looking good. Chris Edgington grows corn and soybeans in St. Ansgar. “We have had some timely rains, we haven’t had super-hot heat like they have to the west or south of us,” he says. “Our crops are probably going to be one of the brighter spots in the corn belt.”
SAINT ANSGAR, IA
Jury sides with farmer plaintiffs in MO CAFO case

A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019.
MISSOURI STATE
Minnesota confirms new HPAI case

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been reported in a commercial turkey flock in central Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the Meeker County flock is the first to be confirmed with the disease in the state since May. Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss says the timing of the...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
California’s ban on gas-powered cars disappoints RFA

A biofuels group has been meeting with farmers at this week’s Farm Progress Show to discuss issues impacting the ethanol industry. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with the Renewable Fuels Association, says California’s new ban on the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is disappointing. “Probably the more nerve-racking part of all of this is there are so many states that look to California for a lead,” White said. “If this is California’s way, then it’s scary that other states might consider the same thing.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rains exit the far eastern Corn Belt, but continue on the far southern Plains

Across the Corn Belt, showers in the vicinity of a cold front are gradually ending across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Although temperatures are generally favorable for filling to maturing corn and soybeans, pockets of drought are keeping some crops from reaching maximum yield potential. On August 28, topsoil moisture was rated 81% very short to short in Nebraska, along with 61% in South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE

