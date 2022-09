Chelsea have signed the former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year deal from Barcelona, with the striker declaring he has “unfinished business with the Premier League” upon his return to London. After weeks of negotiations, Chelsea finally agreed terms with Barcelona on a deal that should see the Spain left back Marcos Alonso move in the other direction, plus a fee. The deal was confirmed after midnight on deadline day and is expected to be followed by the loan signing of midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus. Barcelona had been keen to part ways with Aubameyang, who...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO