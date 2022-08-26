Read full article on original website
roanokechowan.edu
Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers campus care food pantry
(AHOSKIE) Student workers on campus at Roanoke-Chowan Community College for the summer transformed a space into a new Waves Care Food Pantry. A campus-based initiative, the Waves Care Food Pantry is open to R-CCC students, as well as faculty and staff at the college. “With the help of our student...
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757
NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Rev. Richard A. Rice
AHOSKIE – Reverend Richard Albert Rice, age 84, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Accordius Health at Creekside Care of Ahoskie, NC. Reverend Rice was born on August 3, 1938 to the late Clifford and Ruth Cauffman Rice in Philadelphia, PA. He was dedicated to sharing the gospel with everyone. Rev. Rice retired from the First Presbyterian Church of Ahoskie and from being the Chaplain at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was a beloved pastor of this community and will be deeply missed by those that knew him.
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Murfreesboro tackles drainage issues
MURFREESBORO – There are areas within Murfreesboro with stormwater drainage issues. The Town Council took action at their regular meeting here on Aug. 24 to address those problems. In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution stating their intention to apply for grant and/or loan assistance from the...
WITN
ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years
ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
‘Free to be me’
WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sandra R. Chamblee
PANTEGO – Sandra Robin Chamblee, age 64, formerly of Ahoskie, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Sandra was born on July 15, 1958 in Hertford County, North Carolina. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Sandra worked as an LPN nurse for many years and enjoyed taking care of all of her patients, especially the ones at the nursing home. She was an avid animal lover with her favorites being her cats. Sandra was always full of life and filled the room with her contagious laughter. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Arrest made over charges stemming from events at Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a May 2022 report about alleged abuse at Grassfield Elementary. Police say they've made an arrest at a Chesapeake elementary school following reports of abuse that happened earlier in the year. Janice Maw was arrested at Grassfield Elementary School...
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Gaston wreck claims life
GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
Tourism initiatives in Bertie County asking for community feedback
New tourism initiatives in Bertie County are asking for community feedback with hopes to bring more economic revenue and growth to the area.
southhillenterprise.com
Phoenix Captures First Win in Program Debut; Tops Brunswick 17-6 in Defensive Battle
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team captured its first-ever regular season contest with a hard fought 17-6 win over Brunswick HS on Friday night in front of a packed house in Lawrenceville. Defense was at a premium for both teams and the Phoenix was able to take advantage...
Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St in Norfolk
According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Charges pending after 16-vehicle crash in Downtown Tunnel
Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.
Missing Elizabeth City teen has been found
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — 9/1/22 UPDATE: The police department has found Jakaiya Holley. She's no longer considered a missing child. ORIGINAL: Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m....
