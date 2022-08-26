ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke-Chowan Community College offers campus care food pantry

(AHOSKIE) Student workers on campus at Roanoke-Chowan Community College for the summer transformed a space into a new Waves Care Food Pantry. A campus-based initiative, the Waves Care Food Pantry is open to R-CCC students, as well as faculty and staff at the college. “With the help of our student...
Back to School: The new principals coming to schools in the 757

NORFOLK, Va. — A new school year means new classmates, new teachers, and for many schools in Hampton Roads, new faces leading them. We reached out to the different school divisions across the 757 to find out which schools will have new principals at the helm. We're still waiting to hear back from a few and will update this article as we receive more info.
Rev. Richard A. Rice

AHOSKIE – Reverend Richard Albert Rice, age 84, of Pembroke Avenue, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Accordius Health at Creekside Care of Ahoskie, NC. Reverend Rice was born on August 3, 1938 to the late Clifford and Ruth Cauffman Rice in Philadelphia, PA. He was dedicated to sharing the gospel with everyone. Rev. Rice retired from the First Presbyterian Church of Ahoskie and from being the Chaplain at Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital. He was a beloved pastor of this community and will be deeply missed by those that knew him.
Murfreesboro tackles drainage issues

MURFREESBORO – There are areas within Murfreesboro with stormwater drainage issues. The Town Council took action at their regular meeting here on Aug. 24 to address those problems. In a unanimous vote, the council passed a resolution stating their intention to apply for grant and/or loan assistance from the...
ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
‘Free to be me’

WINDSOR – Derrick Hardy knows first-hand of the struggles of being born and raised in an economically distressed environment. Even though he was reared in a home where both his parents worked and made sure he had all the “comforts” of childhood, Hardy was keenly aware of the world around him in rural northeastern North Carolina. He knew that in order to succeed in life, a man must first take stock of himself and set goals accordingly.
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
Sandra R. Chamblee

PANTEGO – Sandra Robin Chamblee, age 64, formerly of Ahoskie, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Sandra was born on July 15, 1958 in Hertford County, North Carolina. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Sandra worked as an LPN nurse for many years and enjoyed taking care of all of her patients, especially the ones at the nursing home. She was an avid animal lover with her favorites being her cats. Sandra was always full of life and filled the room with her contagious laughter. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day

HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
Gaston wreck claims life

GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
Missing Elizabeth City teen has been found

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — 9/1/22 UPDATE: The police department has found Jakaiya Holley. She's no longer considered a missing child. ORIGINAL: Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m....
