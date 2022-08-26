PANTEGO – Sandra Robin Chamblee, age 64, formerly of Ahoskie, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. Sandra was born on July 15, 1958 in Hertford County, North Carolina. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Sandra worked as an LPN nurse for many years and enjoyed taking care of all of her patients, especially the ones at the nursing home. She was an avid animal lover with her favorites being her cats. Sandra was always full of life and filled the room with her contagious laughter. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

AHOSKIE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO