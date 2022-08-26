Read full article on original website
Universities, Risk Management Agency working on double cropping and early planting guidelines
A University of Wisconsin researcher says USDA’s Risk Management Agency has been working with universities to change crop insurance early planting dates. Soybean and small grains specialist Shawn Conley says, “We’re really trying to update some of these archaic or old dates.”. Shawn Conley. Conley tells Brownfield...
Packard chosen as Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator
A southeast Michigan dairy farmer says consumer connections will be key to the long-term success of her farm. Katelyn Packard tells Brownfield her family has recently added a farm store to counter significant changes in milk prices and input costs. “I think expanding in that direction where we’re getting closer...
Illinois farmland values up 18%, cash rents continue to soar
Illinois farmland prices are up an average of 18% from a year ago. “Over the last 18 months, certain classifications of land have gone up 40-45% in value.”. Luke Worrell with the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers tells Brownfield a recent survey of their members showed 56% believe land prices have plateaued, but recent sales near his home in Jacksonville, “suggest that we are indeed still very strong, if not just a little bit higher.”
Northwest Iowa farmer expecting above average crop
A northwest Iowa farmer says drought-like conditions have been a challenge in his part of the state this year. But, Kelly Nieuwenhuis tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about this year’s crop. “The farms on the southern edge of our operation are quite a bit shorter, and they will hurt a little bit for yield, but the rest of them look really good.”
Stalk integrity coming into focus
There’s a heightened awareness on stalk integrity as corn nears maturity. Mark Storr with BASF says windy conditions are inevitable when summer transitions to fall. “As a general rule, it’s going to blow (in the fall) and we don’t want to see the corn pop over then or break down because it has a poor stalk rind. So we do run into that.”
EPA issues waiver to help fuel access in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin after refinery fire
The EPA has issued an emergency waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in four states in response to a fire and shutdown at BP Whiting Refinery in northwest, Indiana. The agency has waived federal regulations for fuel sales in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin through September 15. Helena Jette is...
Corn yields dependent on planting date in central Iowa
An agronomist in central Iowa predicts yields will depend on planting date this fall. Matt Nelson with Channel Seed says corn and soybean development is behind because of cool, wet weather in the spring. “We’re going to be late to finish. And then after that early moisture we turned dry,...
Crop conditions vary in Iowa
A pair of field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach say crop conditions are a mixed bag across the state. Angie Rieck-Hinz is based in north-central Iowa, and tells Brownfield some fields are wet and some are dry. “We get a lot of rain in that Worth County, Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and northern Franklin County. Those crops look fantastic,” Rieck-Hinz said. “You don’t have to go very far west and it’s a different story.”
California’s ban on gas-powered cars disappoints RFA
A biofuels group has been meeting with farmers at this week’s Farm Progress Show to discuss issues impacting the ethanol industry. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with the Renewable Fuels Association, says California’s new ban on the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is disappointing. “Probably the more nerve-racking part of all of this is there are so many states that look to California for a lead,” White said. “If this is California’s way, then it’s scary that other states might consider the same thing.”
Jury sides with farmer plaintiffs in MO CAFO case
A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019.
Revised all-terrain vehicle ordinance to be considered during Thursday’s Council meeting
The public is invited to provide comments during a public hearing Thursday as the City Council considers proposed revisions to the All-Terrain Vehicle Ordinance. The City Council meets in regular session Thursday, September 1, in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa. A virtual session...
Parks and Recreation seeks qualified employees for Fall, Winter positions
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hard workers to fill various positions for Fall 2022 and for Winter 2022/2023. Positions are available at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, Kent Stein Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Park Maintenance and for various recreation programs. A variety of job opportunities are available including:
Rains exit the far eastern Corn Belt, but continue on the far southern Plains
Across the Corn Belt, showers in the vicinity of a cold front are gradually ending across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Although temperatures are generally favorable for filling to maturing corn and soybeans, pockets of drought are keeping some crops from reaching maximum yield potential. On August 28, topsoil moisture was rated 81% very short to short in Nebraska, along with 61% in South Dakota.
More late-Summer warmth, heat ahead for the Heartland
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures from southern New Mexico into the lower Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across the South should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across roughly...
Musser Public Library to offer ‘Library of Rock’ to local youth this fall
Hey teens. If you ever had visions of rocking out with friends but have not learned your instrument well enough yet or played along with others, you can find your way to rock ‘n’ roll glory at the Musser Public Library this Fall. Teens’ Librarian Mr. Emerson Taylor...
Mary Anna Lick
Mary Anna Lick, 91, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep, on August 27, 2022 at Premiere Estates in Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 10 until noon on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m, noon, following the visitation at the funeral home. Private burial services will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wesley United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia C. Edwards
Cynthia Carol Edwards, 56, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Darryl Erickson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1,...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Somos HNI Festival set for September 4
The Muscatine community is invited to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebratory fiesta hosted by Somos HNI on Sunday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the the American Legion Building located at 110 S. Houser St. A wide range of family-friendly events are set to take...
