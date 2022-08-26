A biofuels group has been meeting with farmers at this week’s Farm Progress Show to discuss issues impacting the ethanol industry. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with the Renewable Fuels Association, says California’s new ban on the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is disappointing. “Probably the more nerve-racking part of all of this is there are so many states that look to California for a lead,” White said. “If this is California’s way, then it’s scary that other states might consider the same thing.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO