Illinois State

voiceofmuscatine.com

Packard chosen as Outstanding Young Dairy Cooperator

A southeast Michigan dairy farmer says consumer connections will be key to the long-term success of her farm. Katelyn Packard tells Brownfield her family has recently added a farm store to counter significant changes in milk prices and input costs. “I think expanding in that direction where we’re getting closer...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois farmland values up 18%, cash rents continue to soar

Illinois farmland prices are up an average of 18% from a year ago. “Over the last 18 months, certain classifications of land have gone up 40-45% in value.”. Luke Worrell with the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers tells Brownfield a recent survey of their members showed 56% believe land prices have plateaued, but recent sales near his home in Jacksonville, “suggest that we are indeed still very strong, if not just a little bit higher.”
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Northwest Iowa farmer expecting above average crop

A northwest Iowa farmer says drought-like conditions have been a challenge in his part of the state this year. But, Kelly Nieuwenhuis tells Brownfield he’s optimistic about this year’s crop. “The farms on the southern edge of our operation are quite a bit shorter, and they will hurt a little bit for yield, but the rest of them look really good.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Stalk integrity coming into focus

There’s a heightened awareness on stalk integrity as corn nears maturity. Mark Storr with BASF says windy conditions are inevitable when summer transitions to fall. “As a general rule, it’s going to blow (in the fall) and we don’t want to see the corn pop over then or break down because it has a poor stalk rind. So we do run into that.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn yields dependent on planting date in central Iowa

An agronomist in central Iowa predicts yields will depend on planting date this fall. Matt Nelson with Channel Seed says corn and soybean development is behind because of cool, wet weather in the spring. “We’re going to be late to finish. And then after that early moisture we turned dry,...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop conditions vary in Iowa

A pair of field agronomists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach say crop conditions are a mixed bag across the state. Angie Rieck-Hinz is based in north-central Iowa, and tells Brownfield some fields are wet and some are dry. “We get a lot of rain in that Worth County, Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and northern Franklin County. Those crops look fantastic,” Rieck-Hinz said. “You don’t have to go very far west and it’s a different story.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

California’s ban on gas-powered cars disappoints RFA

A biofuels group has been meeting with farmers at this week’s Farm Progress Show to discuss issues impacting the ethanol industry. Robert White, VP of Industry Relations with the Renewable Fuels Association, says California’s new ban on the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is disappointing. “Probably the more nerve-racking part of all of this is there are so many states that look to California for a lead,” White said. “If this is California’s way, then it’s scary that other states might consider the same thing.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Jury sides with farmer plaintiffs in MO CAFO case

A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Parks and Recreation seeks qualified employees for Fall, Winter positions

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting dependable, hard workers to fill various positions for Fall 2022 and for Winter 2022/2023. Positions are available at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, Kent Stein Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Park Maintenance and for various recreation programs. A variety of job opportunities are available including:
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Rains exit the far eastern Corn Belt, but continue on the far southern Plains

Across the Corn Belt, showers in the vicinity of a cold front are gradually ending across the Ohio Valley and the lower Great Lakes region. Mild, dry weather covers the remainder of the Midwest. Although temperatures are generally favorable for filling to maturing corn and soybeans, pockets of drought are keeping some crops from reaching maximum yield potential. On August 28, topsoil moisture was rated 81% very short to short in Nebraska, along with 61% in South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

More late-Summer warmth, heat ahead for the Heartland

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- or below-normal temperatures from southern New Mexico into the lower Mississippi Valley, while warmer-than-normal weather will cover the remainder of the U.S. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal rainfall across the South should contrast with drier-than-normal conditions across roughly...
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mary Anna Lick

Mary Anna Lick, 91, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep, on August 27, 2022 at Premiere Estates in Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 10 until noon on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m, noon, following the visitation at the funeral home. Private burial services will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wesley United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cynthia C. Edwards

Cynthia Carol Edwards, 56, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Darryl Erickson will officiate. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1,...
MUSCATINE, IA

