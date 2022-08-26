Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Idaho State Journal
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles (49 square kilometers), is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other...
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, roughly a year after he resigned from...
Former Idaho attorney general endorses Labrador; 3 other former AGs endorse Arkoosh
BOISE — Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy endorsed Raul Labrador for Idaho Attorney General on Tuesday, saying Labrador has agreed to bring back a “solicitor general” position he established when he held the office. Leroy was elected Idaho Attorney General in 1978 and served four years, after which he was elected lieutenant governor. Labrador defeated current Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the GOP primary in May, and is facing Democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh, a Boise attorney, in November. ...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho tax, education bill has support, but cracks possible
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday at the Statehouse to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate. Legislators will also consider spending money - a $410 million annual boost for K-12 schools and post-secondary...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho House committee introduces tax cut, education bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House committee on Thursday introduced a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales...
Governor appoints retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to City Council
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit...
Idaho State Journal
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Originally published Aug. 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho
BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
