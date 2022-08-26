Gloucester County called out on National Dog Day Facebook post after no comment on death of fire marshal’s dog

Read full article on original website
Wayne Clement
5d ago
Yup Total incompetence here. Incredible valuable Community asset. Irreplaceable. Dogs Kids Seniors never take your eyes off them. Only concern is self here. Resign with Dignity. Wouldn’t be able to show my face.
Reply
2
Related
N.J. town mourns loss of rookie police officer who died in off-duty accident
The town and police department in Northfield are mourning the death of a police officer, Johnathan Scull, who died Tuesday in an off-duty accident. Scull was 27 and served the town’s police department since 2020. He worked as a special officer and code enforcement officer before recently being named a full time police officer. He was looking forward to a long career in the town where he grew up, Police Chief Paul S. Newman said.
Northfield police mourn young officer killed in accident
A young Northfield police officer died in a freak off-duty accident. Johnathan Scull, 27, had just started his career as an officer in the town where he grew up, according to a release from the department. “He was a great person and the department will miss him greatly,” Capt. Steve...
One year after 150 mph tornado shredded their houses, N.J. families struggle to rebuild
Ashley Thomas was eight months pregnant as she huddled with her husband and two daughters in the basement of their Harrison Township home in Gloucester County while a tornado packing winds of up to 150 mph roared above them on the evening of Sept. 1, 2021. It was over quickly.
fox29.com
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Camden County Police searching for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
CAMDEN, N.J. - The Camden County Police Department is searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run and its driver. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues. Police say a gold Nissan Maxima struck a motorcycle.
Student stabbed with can opener during altercation at Chester High School; 3 detained
Action News has learned three students were detained for questioning after another student was stabbed with a can opener at the school.
Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident
Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Dept. Seeks Information About Gold Nissan Maxima That Was Involved in Fatal Hit & Run With Motorcyclist
This photograph depicts a vehicle that is similar to the one involved in the accident. (Photo provided) The Camden County Police Department is looking for information about a vehicle that was involved in an accident that took place on August 30, 2022 in the afternoon that killed a motorcyclist in South Camden.
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Jersey Man Sentenced For Killing Girlfriend's Yorkie Puppy
A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend's Yorkshire Terrier puppy, authorities said. Gary Moore was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog when...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Man Indicted In Home Invasion Shooting Death Of South Jersey Mom
A South Jersey man has been indicted in the shooting death of a teenage mother during a home invasion, NJ Advance Media reported. Aaliyah Eubanks, 19, of Bridgeton, was killed overnight on May 16, 2021, as three intruders entered her Burlington Manor apartment, the outlet said, citing police. In May,...
Comments / 4