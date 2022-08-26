ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County called out on National Dog Day Facebook post after no comment on death of fire marshal’s dog

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Wayne Clement
5d ago

Yup Total incompetence here. Incredible valuable Community asset. Irreplaceable. Dogs Kids Seniors never take your eyes off them. Only concern is self here. Resign with Dignity. Wouldn’t be able to show my face.

Reply
2
Related
NJ.com

N.J. town mourns loss of rookie police officer who died in off-duty accident

The town and police department in Northfield are mourning the death of a police officer, Johnathan Scull, who died Tuesday in an off-duty accident. Scull was 27 and served the town’s police department since 2020. He worked as a special officer and code enforcement officer before recently being named a full time police officer. He was looking forward to a long career in the town where he grew up, Police Chief Paul S. Newman said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mantua Township, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Lifestyle
Gloucester County, NJ
Government
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident

Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Fire Marshal#County Government#County Administrator#Gop#Democratic
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Sentenced For Killing Girlfriend's Yorkie Puppy

A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend's Yorkshire Terrier puppy, authorities said. Gary Moore was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog when...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy