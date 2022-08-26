ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

John Curtis Patterson Jr. was a retired computer tech

John Curtis Patterson Jr. MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for John Curtis Patterson Jr., 72, will be held Sept. 2 in Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach. Mr. Patterson of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)

Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Huge Shriners parade to traverse Ocean Blvd.

Thousands of Shriners will converge on Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 The South Atlantic Shrine Association returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 for their 49th Fall Festival annual meeting. Thousands of Shriners and their families from seven states will head to the Grand Strand for three days of meetings and fun.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
myhorrynews.com

SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle

Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Vintage Market Days returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina will be returning to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Sept. 30 is VIP-day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. when ticket holders get in a half hour early. Saturday and Sunday are general admission days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Jeremy Charles
myhorrynews.com

Beach’n Chili Fest returns to B&C Pavilion Sept. 23-25

The Beach ‘n Chili Fest is returning to the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Sept. 23-25. If you like chili, it’s the best place in the world to be—literally. The chili fest is the site of the World Championship Chili Cook-off. This fall marks the second...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Jane Beaty’s love story began at Col. Alston’s plantation

A chance encounter on a rice plantation marked the beginning of a love story that continues to impact residents of Conway. Sarah Jane Beaty, the beautiful young daughter of John and Elizabeth Beaty, was weaving clothes for the family and their servants at the plantation home of William Alston near Murrells Inlet when a dashing young stranger approached the plantation home where she was visiting.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

NMB hosting Irish-Italian Festival

18th Annual Irish Italian Festival comes bBe one of the 15,000 visitors to the more than 100 vendors lining Main Street in North Myrtle Beach to celebrate the 18th Annual Irish Italian International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. Come hungry because there’ll be all manner of Irish and Italian food...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Heavy Equipment Operator#Mb Kahn Construction#Crystal#Crescent Hospice#Watson Funeral Services
myhorrynews.com

New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape

Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Crab Daddy’s, Dinoland Cafe offer unique dining experiences

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience you may be surprised to know the Grand Strand is home to not one, but two such restaurants. Crab Daddy’s, located near Murrells Inlet, and Dinoland Café, in Myrtle Beach underwent a total transformation over the winter and now both restaurants feature themed venues certain to entertain kids of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival Sept. 24

Food, music and lots of fun are on tap when the second annual ‘Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival’ kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy shopping at arts and crafts booths while listening to live music. The festival will be held on...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Atalaya Castle Arts & Crafts Festival starts Sept. 23

Atalaya Castle, the winter home of Archer and Anna Huntington, provides the perfect setting for the 47th annual Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival that features top art and craft pieces Sept. 23-25. The three-day festival is located at the historic home that is the centerpiece of Huntington Beach State Park...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

