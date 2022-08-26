Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
John Curtis Patterson Jr. was a retired computer tech
John Curtis Patterson Jr. MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for John Curtis Patterson Jr., 72, will be held Sept. 2 in Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach. Mr. Patterson of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John...
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)
Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
myhorrynews.com
William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome rounded out his career with Horry County Public Works
William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome, 65, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Conway Aug. 23. Bill was born Aug. 20, 1957 to Ralph and Phyllis (Fox) Bonome in Charleston, W.Va. He grew up in the Air Force and traveled the world, then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1974.
myhorrynews.com
Huge Shriners parade to traverse Ocean Blvd.
Thousands of Shriners will converge on Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 The South Atlantic Shrine Association returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 for their 49th Fall Festival annual meeting. Thousands of Shriners and their families from seven states will head to the Grand Strand for three days of meetings and fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle
Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
myhorrynews.com
Susan Ray Anderson provided music for Langston Baptist Church for more than forty year
Funeral services for Susan Ray Anderson, 67, were held Aug. 30 in Langston Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bruce Davenport. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service. Susan passed away Aug. 26 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital after...
myhorrynews.com
Vintage Market Days returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina will be returning to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Sept. 30 is VIP-day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. when ticket holders get in a half hour early. Saturday and Sunday are general admission days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
myhorrynews.com
Beach’n Chili Fest returns to B&C Pavilion Sept. 23-25
The Beach ‘n Chili Fest is returning to the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Sept. 23-25. If you like chili, it’s the best place in the world to be—literally. The chili fest is the site of the World Championship Chili Cook-off. This fall marks the second...
myhorrynews.com
Jane Beaty’s love story began at Col. Alston’s plantation
A chance encounter on a rice plantation marked the beginning of a love story that continues to impact residents of Conway. Sarah Jane Beaty, the beautiful young daughter of John and Elizabeth Beaty, was weaving clothes for the family and their servants at the plantation home of William Alston near Murrells Inlet when a dashing young stranger approached the plantation home where she was visiting.
myhorrynews.com
City drops all charges against Myrtle Beach Black Lives Matter protesters
A special prosecutor on Tuesday agreed to drop all charges against seven protesters who were arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2020 during the demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The prosecutor’s decision came a day after a Myrtle Beach judge ruled that the city had not proven...
myhorrynews.com
NMB hosting Irish-Italian Festival
18th Annual Irish Italian Festival comes bBe one of the 15,000 visitors to the more than 100 vendors lining Main Street in North Myrtle Beach to celebrate the 18th Annual Irish Italian International Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. Come hungry because there’ll be all manner of Irish and Italian food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape
Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
myhorrynews.com
Crab Daddy’s, Dinoland Cafe offer unique dining experiences
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience you may be surprised to know the Grand Strand is home to not one, but two such restaurants. Crab Daddy’s, located near Murrells Inlet, and Dinoland Café, in Myrtle Beach underwent a total transformation over the winter and now both restaurants feature themed venues certain to entertain kids of all ages.
myhorrynews.com
Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival Sept. 24
Food, music and lots of fun are on tap when the second annual ‘Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival’ kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy shopping at arts and crafts booths while listening to live music. The festival will be held on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myhorrynews.com
How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days
Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
myhorrynews.com
Atalaya Castle Arts & Crafts Festival starts Sept. 23
Atalaya Castle, the winter home of Archer and Anna Huntington, provides the perfect setting for the 47th annual Atalaya Arts and Crafts Festival that features top art and craft pieces Sept. 23-25. The three-day festival is located at the historic home that is the centerpiece of Huntington Beach State Park...
myhorrynews.com
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
Comments / 0