Biggie Smalls mural in Brooklyn defaced, NYPD investigates

By Kimberly Dole
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are investigating after a mural of Brooklyn rapper Biggies Smalls was vandalized on Friday, according to authorities.

The mural located on Fulton and St. James streets in Clinton Hill was defaced at approximately 12 p.m. and had dark paint thrown on it and spray painted with the words "East Coast" written in red.

The rapper also known as the Notorious BIG was born Christopher Wallace and grew up near the mural's location.

He was killed in 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at 24-years-old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

