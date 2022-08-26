ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna M. Fabry Obituary – Green Bay Press-Gazette

Donna M. Fabry, 90, Green Bay, died Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living. She was born May 19, 1932 in the Town of Maple Valley to Walter and Emma (Lifke) Rasmussen. On June 3, 1950 she married Clarence S. Fabry in Oconto Falls. The couple lived all of their married lives in Green Bay and Suamico where Donna was employed at Larson Canning for many years. Donna will be lovingly remembered as being a devoted mother who enjoyed cooking, canning, vegetable gardening, feeding the birds, tending flowers and traveling with her sister Betty. Survivors are her five children, Dennis (Renee) Fabry, Steven (Linda) Fabry, David (Debbie) Fabry, Dale (Caren) Fabry and Diane Chandler; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Darlene “Ritzie” Merschdorf; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence in 1982, three brothers, Milo “Sonny”, Ron and Lyle Rasmussen and one sister, Betty Sederstrom. Visitation with the urn present will be held after 9:00 am on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Cemetery, Town of Maple Valley. The Fabry family would like to thank Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care shown Donna during their time together.
Weidner Center unveils mobile stage at the igNight Market, downtown Green Bay (check out the video!) – Inside UW-Green Bay News

Rowan is a senior Arts Management major and in his second year working as a PEEP (Production and Event Execution and Promotion) student worker at the Weidner. On August 20th, 2022, The Weidner unveiled its brand new mobile stage at the igNight Market in downtown Green Bay at Leicht Park. We first gathered in the Tarlton Theatre’s parking lot before UW-Green Bay’s chancellor, Michael Alexander, turned heads as he drove the mobile stage into the festival for its first public appearance. Among the many happenings at the igNight Festival, the phoenix branded stage finally spread its “wings” in the form of a stage for all to enjoy.
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
Green Bay teachers ready for first day of school

ALLOUEZ, Wis. — Anne Harswick said she is ready for her new students to take over her classroom. Harswick teaches kindergarten at Doty Elementary in Allouez, Wis. She said there’s nothing better than teaching that grade level. “This is the best job ever,” Harswick said. “You get to...
