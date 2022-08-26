Donna M. Fabry, 90, Green Bay, died Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living. She was born May 19, 1932 in the Town of Maple Valley to Walter and Emma (Lifke) Rasmussen. On June 3, 1950 she married Clarence S. Fabry in Oconto Falls. The couple lived all of their married lives in Green Bay and Suamico where Donna was employed at Larson Canning for many years. Donna will be lovingly remembered as being a devoted mother who enjoyed cooking, canning, vegetable gardening, feeding the birds, tending flowers and traveling with her sister Betty. Survivors are her five children, Dennis (Renee) Fabry, Steven (Linda) Fabry, David (Debbie) Fabry, Dale (Caren) Fabry and Diane Chandler; 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Darlene “Ritzie” Merschdorf; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence in 1982, three brothers, Milo “Sonny”, Ron and Lyle Rasmussen and one sister, Betty Sederstrom. Visitation with the urn present will be held after 9:00 am on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Cemetery, Town of Maple Valley. The Fabry family would like to thank Cardinal Ridge Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care shown Donna during their time together.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO