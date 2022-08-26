ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore: Navy Working Dogs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore return with festivals and exciting activities, all in person starting next week. Master at Arms First Class with the Navy Working Dogs Trevor Houseknecht shares more about the lively experience. The Navy Working Dog does a demonstration attack on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Biden touts 'Safer America Plan' during stop in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland governor candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox agree to October debate

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox will hold a debate on Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12. Moore, the Democratic nominee, is the heavy favorite in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one. Cox, the Republican nominee, has been endorsed by...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wes Moore significantly outraises Dan Cox, latest campaign finance records show

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Heading into the general election season, new fundraising numbers show Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore with a significant financial edge over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. Fresh off his primary election win, Moore has more than $1.3 million on hand, according to the latest campaign finance...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Race And Ethnicity#Diseases#General Health#Monkeypox Data#Marylanders#Mdh#Public Health Services
foxbaltimore.com

The 2022 LIVE! On Track! Concert Series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fun never ends at the Maryland State Fair!. The 2022 LIVE! On Track! Concert Series will feature mega stars for three days. Maryland State Fair Concert Agent Brian Gilpin of Illusion Sound and Lighting shares more.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy