foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore: Navy Working Dogs
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore return with festivals and exciting activities, all in person starting next week. Master at Arms First Class with the Navy Working Dogs Trevor Houseknecht shares more about the lively experience. The Navy Working Dog does a demonstration attack on a...
foxbaltimore.com
Biden touts 'Safer America Plan' during stop in Pennsylvania
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Pennsylvania to lay out the details of his Safer America Plan. The plan was announced on July 21, but his remarks were postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19. Every parent should be able to know when their kid goes to school or when they walk the street that their kid will come home safely," Biden said while addressing the crowd at Wilkes University. "When it comes to public safety in this nation the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police."
foxbaltimore.com
MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland governor candidates Wes Moore, Dan Cox agree to October debate
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox will hold a debate on Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12. Moore, the Democratic nominee, is the heavy favorite in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one. Cox, the Republican nominee, has been endorsed by...
foxbaltimore.com
Wes Moore significantly outraises Dan Cox, latest campaign finance records show
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Heading into the general election season, new fundraising numbers show Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore with a significant financial edge over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. Fresh off his primary election win, Moore has more than $1.3 million on hand, according to the latest campaign finance...
foxbaltimore.com
Here's why Maryland may see more liberal agenda if Wes Moore wins governorship
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The general election is a few months out, and democratic nominee Wes Moore is laying out his vision for not just the state of Maryland but the city of Baltimore. During a sit-down interview on MSNBC, Moore touted the work he’d do in the city to...
foxbaltimore.com
More Heat & Humidity; Tracking afternoon storms Tuesday in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our heat wave continues for one more day with high temps well above average. With the heat and humidity, our "feels like" temps will be close to 100 Tuesday afternoon. Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front moving in from the west. Watch...
foxbaltimore.com
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
The 2022 LIVE! On Track! Concert Series
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fun never ends at the Maryland State Fair!. The 2022 LIVE! On Track! Concert Series will feature mega stars for three days. Maryland State Fair Concert Agent Brian Gilpin of Illusion Sound and Lighting shares more.
