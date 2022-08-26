Read full article on original website
Richmond coach blasts goal review technology that decided cliff-hanger final
Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has blasted the AFL’s goal review technology which controversially denied his side victory in the pulsating elimination final. Up by three over Brisbane with two minutes to play on Thursday, the goal umpire gave a “soft” call of a goal to Tom Lynch’s angled set shot before it was sent upstairs for review.
Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo misses late chances
Leicester City host Manchester United tonight as the midweek Premier League action continues on transfer deadline day. Brendan Rodgers’ men need to kickstart their season after three defeats from their opening four games left them bottom of the Premier League table with just one point. They’ll miss the defensive capabilities of Wesley Fofana who has joined Chelsea for £70m but the Foxes have been given a deadline day boost with the signing of Wout Faes for £15m from Reims. The 24-year-old defender won’t feature in tonight’s game but could provide some much-needed security for Leicester’s failing back line later...
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC
Burton Albion footballer appears in court over rape charges
A footballer has appeared in court charged with three counts of rape. Burton Albion defender William Kokolo, 22, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The offences are alleged to have been committed against one woman in the Birmingham area on 13 February. His club confirmed it was "fully aware"...
BBC
Motocross track where boy died should reopen - mum
The mother of a 13 year old boy, killed falling off an off-road motorcycle at a motocross track, has made a plea for the site to be re-opened. Cory Hewer fell while riding on a potholed track in 2020 at the site near Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent. His mother Vicky...
