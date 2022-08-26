ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating possible abduction in west Baltimore

Baltimore City Police say they are looking for a woman who may be connected to a possible abduction. Police say they were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights on August 26 for a possible abduction. A woman was seen walking near Reisterstown Road and Gwynns Falls Parkway. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore neighborhood rattled by two deadly shootings separated by single block

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings separated by a single block in West Baltimore, according to authorities.The two shootings happened less than twelve hours apart in the neighborhood of Woodbrook.The first shooting occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue, police said.That's when someone shot a 59-year-old man in the chest, according to authorities.Officers found him inside of a house. Medics pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting, police said.Hours later, at 8:56 a.m., officers learned that a 38-year-old man had been shot in the 2300 block of Ruskin, according to authorities.The man had been shot multiple times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and head, police said.The man was taken to a local hospital where staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old shot in the head and killed near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near Morgan State University, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Baltimore After Shooting Investigation: Police

The investigation into a recent shooting in Baltimore led to the apprehension of a 37-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, police announced. Isaac Baylis, Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of West Fayette Street following an investigation into the shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

38-year-old man shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area, police said, when they heard gunshots coming from the 2300 block of Ruskin Avenue. There, they found the victim shot in the upper body and head.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Parkville, vehicles stolen during Joppa Road burglary

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries and an assault that were reported this week. At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, August 29, four individuals smashed the front door to a location in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road (21234) to make entry. The suspects stole multiple keys and stole approximately four vehicles.
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop

An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced. Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
WHITE PLAINS, MD

