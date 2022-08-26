Daily News: Gwen Stefani Gets Real For LVR Magazine, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sally Singer & Kate Hudson Celebrate Amazon Luxury Stores Launch Out East

Burberry is reportedly talking to designers, including Daniel Lee. Burberry is reportedly speaking to designers who could potentially replace current chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, whose contract expires in early 2023. WWD is reporting one of those designers is Daniel Lee, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, who left the Kering-owned brand late last year. One source claimed that Lee and Burberry were engaged in advanced discussions. However, during its first-quarter results presentation in mid-July, Burberry said it was happy with Tisci, and refused to comment on whether or not it was looking to replace him. It has been nearly five years since Tisci took over, and over the course of his tenure thus far, he has helped build up categories such as footwear, outerwear, and men’s tailoring, as well as expanded Burberry’s social media following. Stay tuned!

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO