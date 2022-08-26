ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Walker, MI
Walker, MI
Walker, MI
mibiz.com

Crain Communications acquires Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRAND RAPIDS — Crain Communications Inc. has acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal from Troy-based Gemini Media LLC, publication executives announced today. Crain Communications — a Detroit-based, privately held media company with a portfolio of business and trade publications — said the deal helps further its reach into West Michigan and bridge its publications in Chicago and Detroit. The company’s city brands also operate publications in Cleveland and New York.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Consumer goods insurer Montage Inc. of Kentwood acquired by Boston firm

KENTWOOD — Montage Inc., a provider of protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watches, has sold to One80 Intermediaries Inc., a Boston-based specialty insurance broker. The deal included subsidiaries Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, which provide insurance plans and warranties direct to consumers and via retail...
KENTWOOD, MI
mibiz.com

SE Michigan dealer group scoops up Keller Ford store in Walker

WALKER — Keller Ford Inc. has sold to a southeast Michigan dealership group. With the acquisition of the 52,000-square-foot store at 3385 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, LaFontaine Automotive Group LLC is making its first entry into the Grand Rapids metropolitan area market. The company has been eyeing the...
WALKER, MI
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver dies in roll over accident on W River Road Monday

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The Michigan State Police says a 73-year-old driver involved in a rollover crash Monday has died. "We regret to report that the crash victim passed away following the release of the video and news release. From the information that we received prior to sharing the video and news release, we believed the victim’s condition was stabilized. Our sincerest apologies and sympathy are extended to the family during this difficult time," MSP said in a statement on Friday.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

